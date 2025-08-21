Maryland High School Football Week 0: Spalding, Mount St. Joseph, Bullis and More Kick Off 2025 Season
And just like that, the start of Maryland high school football season has arrived.
Several private schools, including a few teams ranked in the High School On SI Maryland High School Football Preseason Top 25, hit the field as the first game of the 2025 campaign takes place in Baltimore Thursday afternoon, followed by a handful of games Friday.
Here’s a quick peek at the “Week 0” slate.
THURSDAY
Boys’ Latin School at Gilman School, 4 p.m.
Separated by less than two miles in the Roland Park section of Baltimore City, the Lakers and Greyhounds open the 2025 Maryland high school campaign in a matchup of Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association programs.
Coming off a 1-9 season, Boys’ Latin, which plays in the B Conference, has a promising foundation for 2025 with 35 underclassmen on its roster, including all-league performers Colt Erdos (junior wide receiver/defensive back), senior kicker/punter Matt Meredith and junior Blake Griffith (defensive line/linebacker).
After a 4-1 start in 2024, Gilman (4-6 in 2024) ended its campaign with five straight losses in MIAA A play. The Greyhounds look to have staying power in 2025 with nine returning starters, led by seniors Isaiah Trusty (running back/linebacker), Messiah Jews (linebacker/fullback), juniors Marcus Turpin (wide receiver/defensive back) and Jacob Webster (offensive/defensive line), and All-MIAA A kicker Connor Souryal (senior).
FRIDAY
Concordia Prep at Archbishop Curley, 4 p.m.
In another MIAA A vs. MIAA B match, Curley welcomes Concordia Prep.
The Friars (9-3 last season) won the B title in 2024 and return several key pieces including senior linemen Tavon Anthony, who was selected the league’s Athlete of the Year last season. Jack Athas (linebacker/tight end), Bailen Boutz (defensive line/running back) and Zion Harris (defensive line/tight end) were all-league selections for new coach Richie Stichel, who was an assistant the past couple of the seasons.
Concordia Prep (4-6 last season) had a rough initiation in its first season in the A Conference after back-to-back B title game appearances (won title in 2023). The Saints look to have a better handle through the league grind this year and make a run at a postseason berth with Rodney White (defensive line), an Indiana commit and Isaiah Hall (defensive back/wide receiver). Junior quarterback Justin Dixon, who’s verbally committed to Syracuse, is also back.
No. 3 Archbishop Spalding at Brownsburg (Ind.), 7 p.m.
The Cavaliers, whose dominant undefeated state No. 1 2024 season (12-0) started with a win at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), return to the Midwest to kick off 2025.
Senior quarterback Blake Howell, who backed up Malik Washington (now at the University of Maryland) the past two seasons, finally has the keys to the Cavaliers. He’ll have a veteran line, led by Navy commit Kyle Lucas, a Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22 pick and a commit to the Naval Academy, and playmakers in wideouts Aaron Igwebe (Towson commit), and star Myles McAfee and senior running back Antonio Ledbetter.
Sean Johnson, a cornerback committed to Florida State, and Justin Snell (defensive back/linebacker) will anchor the defense.
Brownsburg (13-1 last season) won the Indiana Class 6A state championship last season and is regarded as Indiana’s No. 1 entering 2025. The Bulldogs are led by senior wide receiver and Central Michigan commit Avin Robinson, and juniors Branden Sharpe (wide receiver), Brady Lewis (running back), Dami Sowunmi (defensive line) and Nick Vecrumba (offensive line).
No. 17 Mount St. Joseph at No. 8 Bullis School, 7 p.m.
The first High School on SI Maryland Top 25 matchup of 2025 features Mount St. Joseph of the MIAA A and Interstate Athletic Conference title contender Bullis.
Mount St. Joseph (4-6 last season) with 13 starters back, will seek a sixth MIAA A postseason spot this fall. The Gaels are strong defensively with Boston College commit Xavier Myers (defensive back), defensive linemen Carlos Shird (Kent State) and Bryan Iwuoha (Columbia) and senior linebacker Ian Wells. Seniors Malik Moore and Kaleb Davis (running backs) linemen Jabari Berry highlight the offensive returners.
Bullis (8-2 last season) is ready to unseat rival Georgetown Prep in the IAC. The Bulldogs have 24 letter winners back led by Clemson commit Connor Salmin (wide receiver), tight end/defensive back Javonte Williams (Maryland), senior running back Cedric Kouemi (Cincinnati), Vanderbilt commit Chris Tangelo (defensive back/wide receiver) and senior defensive linemen Orrin Ford (Howard).
St. Vincent Pallotti at Boyd-Buchanan School (Tenn.), 7 p.m.
The Panthers head to Chattanooga to open their 2025 campaign. Pallotti (8-3 last season) reached the MIAA B Conference final in their return last fall after a three-season stint in the A.
They have 2024 league performers Sekou Davis, John Faison, Kamal (defensive back/wide receiver) and Kareem Fisher (wide receiver) among its returnees. Senior quarterback Xavier Brookins, who’s committed to Hampton, will again direct the offense.
Boyd Buchanan (12-1 last season) reached the Tennessee State Division II-AA semifinals last fall and returns 14 starters. Seniors Zach Gilbert (linebacker/tight end) and Sabastian Jones (athlete) and David Green (running back/defensive back) are the top players for coach Gary Rankin, one of Tennessee’s most successful coaches (17 state titles) who’s battling cancer.
SATURDAY
No. 1 St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), in Ft. Lauderdale, 9 p.m.
The top-ranked Panthers may have their best squad yet, as they continue their quest to win a national championship by playing a who's-who schedule of national powers.
The 2025 Panthers, who feature five-star defensive end Zion Elee (committed to the University of Maryland), Alabama commit Jireh Edwards and quarterback Jae’Oyn Williams, kick things off in a nationally televised (ESPN) clash with Chaminade-Madonna at the Broward County National Football Showcase, at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
St. Frances is ranked No. 5 nationally by High School On SI, while Chaminade-Madonna is No. 14. The Lions have won four consecutive Class 1A state titles in Florida and the 2025 squad is led by led by junior QB Tyler Chance and Power 4 receivers Denairius Gray (Kentucky) and Jasen Lopez (Florida State).