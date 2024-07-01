Brooks Robinson All-Star Game set to go forward without Brooks
The annual Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game is set for its 2024 renewal, Monday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore, but the event's biggest star will no longer be present.
The game's namesake, Baltimore Orioles' legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, sadly passed away last September, at the age of 86.
Meeting Robinson was always one of the biggest draws for the Maryland baseball stars fortunate enough to participate in the contest, but the opportunity to play on a major league diamond is still a tremendous honor and when the 42nd edition of the All-Star game gets underway at 6:00 p.m the 2024 participants will be carrying on a legacy that Robinson fought hard to save.
When Crown Central Petroleum launched its annual high school all-star baseball game in 1982, it tabbed Robinson as its honorary chairman and he delighted generations of young baseball players, with college and professional baseball aspirations, with appearances at pre-event press conferences and handing out awards after the games on the field. He appeared to have unlimited time for anyone and everyone who wanted to a share moment with him.
In 2004, when Crown pulled out of the contest and eventually went out of business, Robinson was called on to save the game, and he did.
Robinson contacted longtime friend Joe Geier of the Geier Financial Group, who promptly agreed to sponsor the game, which was first played at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium and then moved to Oriole Park when the major league team moved into their iconic downtown ballpark in 1992.
Geir had only one condition for his sponsorship, the game was renamed the Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game and it has been going strong ever since.
Last Thursday, the 31 players who will participate in Monday's game were introduced during a press event inside the famous Camden Yards Warehouse. They received their game jerseys and special No. 5 hat to honor a man widely known simply as Brooks.
Another long-time Oriole, Al Bumbry, the 1973 American League Rookie of the Year and a teammate of Robinson's, spoke at the press conference, which was hosted by the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches (MSABC). Bumbry shared some his memories of Robinson as well as the opportunity for the participating players.
“These guys are All-Stars," said Robinson. "Going forward, when they get to the college level, the competition will be All-Stars. Coming into the minor and major league teams, it’s the same. Everyone on those teams, they were All-Stars. The road gets tougher, but they have to dedicate themselves to it and hopefully they’ll be able to advance.”
Here are the rosters for the 2024 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game:
South All-Stars
Pitchers
Matt Donaldson, Crofton
Zach Harris, Centennial
Daniel Hesson, Colonel Richardson
Zach LaFountain, Glenelg
Lukas Loring, Stephen Decatur
Catchers
Chase Endres, Hammond
Henry Mulliken, St. Michael’s
Infielders
Cade Ahearn, Centennial
Ryan Brown, Great Mills
Calvin Cook, Broadneck
Lucas Edwards, Mt. Hebron
Chase Kamerman, Marriotts Ridge
Outfielders
Danny Dorsey, Glenelg
Tha’mon McGriff, Arundel
Danny Orr, Thomas Johnson
Alternates
Nicholas Dolbin, Arundel
JC Wilson, Southern
North All-Stars
Pitchers
Bobby Burk, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Mac Crismond, Sherwood
Michael Hemelt, Patterson Mill
Jack Kinsey, Hereford
Luke Pearre, Poolesville
Jay Wandell, Walter Johnson
Britton Wildasin, Oakdale
Catchers
Vance Bonior, Walter Johnson
Will Oates, St. Maria Goretti
Infielders
Jackson Inman, Good Counsel
Ryan Maxey, Georgetown Prep
Hunter St. Denis, Magruder
Pierce Tewksbury, Bethesda-Chevy Case
Outfielders
Koltin Boyer, Brunswick
Liam Irving, Sherwood
Ryan Thompson, St. Maria Goretti
Alternates
Aziz Bishop, Towson
Thomas Mezzulo, Dulaney