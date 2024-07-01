High School

Brooks Robinson All-Star Game set to go forward without Brooks

Thirty-one Maryland senior baseball stars will take the field at Camden Yards on Monday evening; MLB Hall of Fame legend passed last September

Gary Adornato

Hall of Fame member and former Baltimore Orioles player Brooks Robinson waves to the crowd prior to a game between the Orioles and the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2022.
Hall of Fame member and former Baltimore Orioles player Brooks Robinson waves to the crowd prior to a game between the Orioles and the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2022. / James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The annual Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game is set for its 2024 renewal, Monday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore, but the event's biggest star will no longer be present.

The game's namesake, Baltimore Orioles' legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, sadly passed away last September, at the age of 86.

Meeting Robinson was always one of the biggest draws for the Maryland baseball stars fortunate enough to participate in the contest, but the opportunity to play on a major league diamond is still a tremendous honor and when the 42nd edition of the All-Star game gets underway at 6:00 p.m the 2024 participants will be carrying on a legacy that Robinson fought hard to save.

When Crown Central Petroleum launched its annual high school all-star baseball game in 1982, it tabbed Robinson as its honorary chairman and he delighted generations of young baseball players, with college and professional baseball aspirations, with appearances at pre-event press conferences and handing out awards after the games on the field. He appeared to have unlimited time for anyone and everyone who wanted to a share moment with him.

In 2004, when Crown pulled out of the contest and eventually went out of business, Robinson was called on to save the game, and he did.

Robinson contacted longtime friend Joe Geier of the Geier Financial Group, who promptly agreed to sponsor the game, which was first played at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium and then moved to Oriole Park when the major league team moved into their iconic downtown ballpark in 1992.

Geir had only one condition for his sponsorship, the game was renamed the Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game and it has been going strong ever since.

Last Thursday, the 31 players who will participate in Monday's game were introduced during a press event inside the famous Camden Yards Warehouse. They received their game jerseys and special No. 5 hat to honor a man widely known simply as Brooks.

Another long-time Oriole, Al Bumbry, the 1973 American League Rookie of the Year and a teammate of Robinson's, spoke at the press conference, which was hosted by the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches (MSABC). Bumbry shared some his memories of Robinson as well as the opportunity for the participating players.

“These guys are All-Stars," said Robinson. "Going forward, when they get to the college level, the competition will be All-Stars. Coming into the minor and major league teams, it’s the same. Everyone on those teams, they were All-Stars. The road gets tougher, but they have to dedicate themselves to it and hopefully they’ll be able to advance.”

Here are the rosters for the 2024 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game:

South All-Stars

Pitchers

Matt Donaldson, Crofton

Zach Harris, Centennial

Daniel Hesson, Colonel Richardson

Zach LaFountain, Glenelg

Lukas Loring, Stephen Decatur

Catchers

Chase Endres, Hammond

Henry Mulliken, St. Michael’s

Infielders

Cade Ahearn, Centennial

Ryan Brown, Great Mills

Calvin Cook, Broadneck

Lucas Edwards, Mt. Hebron

Chase Kamerman, Marriotts Ridge

Outfielders

Danny Dorsey, Glenelg

Tha’mon McGriff, Arundel

Danny Orr, Thomas Johnson

Alternates

Nicholas Dolbin, Arundel

JC Wilson, Southern

North All-Stars

Pitchers

Bobby Burk, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Mac Crismond, Sherwood

Michael Hemelt, Patterson Mill

Jack Kinsey, Hereford

Luke Pearre, Poolesville

Jay Wandell, Walter Johnson

Britton Wildasin, Oakdale

Catchers

Vance Bonior, Walter Johnson

Will Oates, St. Maria Goretti

Infielders

Jackson Inman, Good Counsel

Ryan Maxey, Georgetown Prep

Hunter St. Denis, Magruder

Pierce Tewksbury, Bethesda-Chevy Case

Outfielders

Koltin Boyer, Brunswick

Liam Irving, Sherwood

Ryan Thompson, St. Maria Goretti

Alternates

Aziz Bishop, Towson

Thomas Mezzulo, Dulaney

Published |Modified
Gary Adornato

GARY ADORNATO

Home/Maryland