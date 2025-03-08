Bullis School and Bishop McNamara Dominate MPSSBT Finals with Redemption and Record-Breaking Performances
Greenbelt, Md. - Bullis School boys basketball team returned to Eleanor Roosevelt High Friday evening for the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament final with redemption on its mind.
Mission accomplished. The Bulldogs won the title with a 61-45 victory over Clinton Grace Christian School.
Bishop McNamara (29-1 overall) claimed its second straight girls championship with a decisive 88-31 win over St. Frances Academy.
Here’s a few takeaways from Friday's MPSSBT finale
Let’s call McNamara’s Quadence Samuels’ shooting effort Friday simply “The Q Zone”
In a performance for the ages, Samuels scored 30 points Friday, including eight 3-pointers. The 6-foot-1 sophomore forward was the easy choice for Most Outstanding Player honors.
Samuels’ 11 field goals were one more than St. Frances as a team. She finished eight-for-10 from behind the arc, the last one from about 24-feet.
She put her head down and broke a little smile as her Mustang teammates went crazy on the bench.
“I couldn’t believe it, it was just going in,” said Samuels. “I couldn’t do nothing but smile, I really couldn’t celebrate.”
Samuels said improving her 3-point acumen and defense were bullet points during the offseason. Samuels, whose sister Quadence is a sophomore reserve at UCONN and brother Qayden plays for McNamara boys and regarded as a Top 10 prospect in the Class of 2026, is considered a Top 20 prospect in the Class of 2027.
Ron James said he’s been “waiting” for Samuels to have a breakout performance.
“She’s such an electric player and awesome talent,” said James. “You talk about her potential and what can she do…she just played her way.”
St. Frances played its worst game Friday
The top two teams in High School on SI Maryland Top 25 poll, McNamara and St. Frances came into Friday’s match undefeated against teams in the DMV region.
Something had to give and it was an epic collapse for St. Frances, which suffered arguably its worst loss in program history. The second-ranked Panthers trailed by 60 points in the fourth quarter against McNamara’s reserves.
St. Frances (25-5) shot just 10-of-37 and turned the ball over 25 times. The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference champions didn’t have junior guard Sydney Sutton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Wednesday’s semifinals win over No. 3 Bullis School.
“We had a great season, but I expected to play better today,” said a disappointed St. Frances coach Jerome Shelton.
The best of the MPSSBT
Most Outstanding Girls Player - Qandace Samuels, Bishop McNamara
Momentum Sports Network announcer Tyler Byrum said Samuels “broke the therometer,” Friday with her epic shooting night. Samuels, who had a team-high seven rebounds Friday, totaled 44 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four steals in three games.
All-tournament team
Zhen Craft, Bishop McNamara, Sr., forward
Tiara Thompson, Mount Zion Prep, Jr., guard
Heidi Williams, St. Frances Academy, Sr., forward
Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, Bullis School, So, forward
Bullis boys exorcised memory last year’s MPSSBT
After losing in a classic double OT match to DeMatha Catholic as the No. 1 seed in the 2024 title game, Bullis overcame a slow start against upstart Clinton Grace Christian for the crown Friday.
After shooting two-for-11 in the opening quarter, the Bulldogs (23-7) went 18-of-33 over the final three quarters. The Interstate Athletic Conference champs led by as many as 18 points.
Bullis defeated No. 2 seed DeMatha in a long awaited rematch Wednesday in the semifinals.
“It’s been a funny season,” said Bulldogs coach Bruce Kelley.
Bullis played most of the second half of the season without star center Eric Reibe, but the Montgomery County (Md.) private school adapted. The Bulldogs won the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) championship for a third straight season.
Relying on its senior nucleus, led by Adrien Stevens, the MPSSBT’s Most Outstanding Player, the Bulldogs completed a year-long mission Friday.
“The guys in this locker room knew what it felt like last year,” said Stevens. “I knew I didn’t want that feeling again.”
Perfect ending for a not-so perfect season for Bullis’ Eric Reibe
Eric Reibe is working his way back after missing two months with an ankle injury. The McDonald’s All-American showed his so-called B and or C game is better than most players Friday.
The versatile 7-foot center who will play for two-time defending national champion UCONN next season, posted a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.
Reibe, who was dealing with bone spurs in his ankle, didn’t lose focus.
“You can always work on something…you can do the weight room, you can do rehab, you can do form shooting,” said Reibe. “You got to have that motivation to fight through it.”
Reibe, who entered the game late in the first quarter, was nine-of-14 from the field with four 3-pointers. His first trifecta started a 7-0 run that gave Bullis the lead for good.
Reibe also had three blocks and two assists in 26 minutes of action.
Adrien Stevens said he was happy to see his teammate and best friend finish his Bullis career on a high note.
“I’ve seen him go through a lot…just keep believing in him and that’s what really matters,” said Stevens. “He’s such a great kid…we really needed him tonight and he showed why he’s a McDonald All-American.”
Clinton Grace Christian’s opportunity for a statement win went silent Friday
After knocking off too-seed Mount Zion Prep in Wednesday’s semifinals, Clinton Grace Christian wasn’t in rhythm Friday. The Eagles shot 13-of-51 including three-of-20 from 3-point range.
Despite the loss, Clinton Grace Christian has a lot to build on moving forward. Friday’s starters J’lon and CJ Lyons, Zoje Owinje and Khalib Norcome are among 11 letter winners scheduled to return next season.
The Eagles reached the Metro Private School Conference (MPSC) tournament final, losing to Highland School (Va.).
The best of the MPSSBT
Most Outstanding Boys Player - Adrien Stevens, Bullis School
Stevens, a 6-foot-3 guard headed to Marquette University, totaled 31 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals leading Bullis to the crown. He had 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals in the semifinal win over 2024 champ DeMatha Catholic.
All-tournament team
Francis Folefac, Mount Zion Prep, Sr., forward
J’Lon Lyons, Clinton Grace Christian School, So., guard
Eric Reibe, Bullis School, Sr., center
Ashton Meeks, DeMatha Catholic, Jr., guard