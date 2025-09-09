High School

Bullis School hires former Florida State Star Sareea Freeman as New Volleyball Coach

Freeman, who played professionally and most recently led volleyball at Sidwell Friends, takes over the Bulldogs program after Cheryl Weaver’s departure to The Lovett School in Atlanta

Brandy Simms

Bullis School has announced Sareea Freeman has the its new volleyball head coach.
The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland has announced the hiring of a new head varsity coach to lead the volleyball program. 

Sareea Freeman, a former volleyball standout at Florida State University who has played the sport professionally, has been named the new head varsity volleyball coach at Bullis. She spent the past year as the Director of Volleyball at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC. 

Freeman replaces Cheryl Weaver who accepted a similar position at The Lovett School in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Freeman, a Northern California native, also played basketball at Florida State University in 2014. She served as an assistant coach for the volleyball program at Howard University in Washington, DC during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Freeman to the Bullis family – her commitment to care, character, and community will inspire our athletes both on and off the court,” the school said in an Instagram post.

