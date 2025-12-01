Why Paintsville’s Kylie Kinner Might Be the Best Two-Sport Athlete in Kentucky
In the air is where a super standout outside hitter and shooting guard lives. At least part-time. And thankfully, air is free; otherwise, rent could get costly.
Living in the Air — And Thriving Under Pressure
Paintsville High School junior, Kylie Kinner, is that athlete who navigates the air — she even high jumps 5-0 — but her head is well grounded, and her temperament is made for competition.
“I feel like I've always just thrived under pressure,” Kinner said. “For me, big games, I feel like that's really where I thrive. I love the pressure and the challenge that the game brings.”
She basically describes herself as reverent, humble, yet passive-aggressive; the situation influences which characteristic emerges. Kinner tends to lean into the quieter side of her personality, but once she’s on the court, all bets seem to be off.
A Quiet Personality With a Fierce Competitive Switch
“I always get, ‘You're so quiet, and then you're on the court, and you're just so aggressive. You're all over the place.’ I would say my personality is…I’m not someone that's all up in your face and just cocky,” Kinner explained. “I feel like I respect other people. I respect the way people play the game, basketball or volleyball.”
Volleyball Stardom: 828 Kills and All-State Honors
Temperament and court demeanor aside, the 5-foot-10 multi-sport athlete is sort of in rarefied air. She is considered one of the top volleyball and basketball players in Kentucky, achieving a handful of milestones since eighth grade. In volleyball, Kinner was voted the 15th Region Player of the Year and was a 2025 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association First Team All-State selection. She was second in the state in kills (828) in 2025. MaxPreps ranked Kinner No.1 in the nation with 829.
Basketball Brilliance: 2,128 Points and Rising
Her basketball accomplishments are notable. The Louisville Courier Journal selected Kinner to its 2024-25 All-State third team. Through her sophomore year, she has logged 2,128 career points and 947 rebounds. Last year, Kinner averaged 24.6 points per game during the regular season and recorded 34.5 per contest in the postseason. She is the 15th Region’s 2025-26 No. 1-ranked pre-season player.
There aren’t many high school athletes who can claim more than 2,500 kills and 2,100 points with more still to come.
Recruiters Are Paying Attention Across Kentucky
Of course, recruiting coordinators have noticed. Western Kentucky basketball and Transylvania University (in both sports) have reached out.
“Really, all the schools around in eastern Kentucky and central Kentucky,” Kinner said. “I’ll send film, and they'll just give me a text back.”
A Balanced Life: Faith, Family, Friends, and the Outdoors
The commitment required to excel at each sport is obvious, but Kinner tries to portion out her life so it doesn’t become trapped in one dimension; the continuity in her approach remaining intact.
“I would say I'm definitely well-balanced in everything,” she said. “I love faith, family, friends. Those are like my top three. I love sports. So if I'm not on the court, I'm at the lake, wakeboarding, surfing. I love to snowboard. I would say I'm a very active individual, but then at the same time, I love school. I love coming to school and putting the work in in the classroom.”
Preparing for a Future Beyond Sports — Maybe in Medicine
Though a sport could play a role in her future after college, she is also preparing for a life without competition.
“In 10 years, if sports are something that I want to pursue later in life, then I could see myself doing that,” Kinner said. “But right now, I really want to go into the medical field; dentistry or even dermatology. I'm very set on that.”
Which Sport Will She Choose? That Answer Is Still Up in the Air
So, which sport does Kinner honestly prefer? She began playing volleyball in the third grade—her mother is the Paintsville volleyball coach. “So I grew up around the game.” She took up hoops a couple of years later. “And I just instantly fell in love with that, too.
Her choice seems to be up in the air.
“If I had to pick one right now, I would say volleyball. I feel like I have had a lot of success recently in volleyball. I've grown so much as a player, and the way that I played the game this season. But my answer after basketball season may be completely different.”