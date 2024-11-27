Calvert Hall and Loyola prepare for the 104th Turkey Bowl
One of the oldest and best high school football rivalries in the nation is set to renew on Thanksgiving morning at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium as Calvert Hall and Loyola prepare to meet for the 104th time in the Turkey Bowl.
Here are some quick facts on the 2024 game and Players to Watch on both teams.
104th Turkey Bowl
Loyola Blakefield (5-5) vs. Calvert Hall College (7-4)
When: Thanksgiving, 10 a.m.
Where: Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University
Series record: Loyola leads, 51-44-8
Another chapter in the longest continuous Catholic prep school football rivalry in the United States will be written.
The Cardinals and Dons will be well rested for their historic battle. Loyola, ranked No. 23 in this week’s High School on SI’s Maryland Top 25 High School Football Rankings, last played Nov. 1 (defeated previously undefeated Milford Mill Academy), while Calvert Hall (12th in Maryland Top 25) lost to McDonogh School in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals on Nov. 8.
Loyola gained bragging rights with a 40-28 victory last year in front of more than 9,000 at Unitas Stadium. The teams combined for over 800 yards of offense in the second highest
Players to watch
Khary Adams, Loyola, 6-2, 180, junior
Four-star recruit currently ranked as the nation’s No. 2 cornerback prospect in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports…all-MIAA A selection started in 2023 and 2022 Turkey Bowl…early Power 4 verbal offers include Indiana, Minnesota, Maryland, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Xzavion Crumb, Calvert Hall, 6-0, 210, senior
Middle linebacker was selected to All-MIAA A team…holds offers from Mercyhurst and Gannon..selected to play in Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star game Dec. 15.
Emilie Dore, Calvert Hall, 6-1, 245, senior
Two-way linemen is two-time All-MIAA A pick…started in 2023 and 2022 Turkey Bowl…holds offer from Boston College, Central Connecticut, Georgetown, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, and Stonehill.
Chase Dorsey, Calvert Hall, 6-4, 290, senior
Offensive linemen was selected All-MIAA A for second straight year…started in 2023 Turkey Bowl…committed to Towson University.
Cole Ferrara, Calvert Hall, 6-3, 230, senior
Defensive hybrid (defensive end/outside linebacker) was All-MIAA A selection…has seven sacks, 20 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles…selected to play in Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star game Dec. 15…holds offer from Saint Anselm’s.
Kyle Greene, Calvert Hall, 5-11, 180, senior
Versatile defensive back was All-MIAA A pick…holds offers from Akron, Boston College, Central Connecticut, Connecticut, Dartmouth, Lafayette Lehigh, New Hampshire, Marshall, Mercyhurst, New Hampshire, Sacred Heart, Virginia Military Institute…didn’t play in 2023 Turkey Bowl due to injury.
Asaiah Hammond, Calvert Hall, 6-6, 275, senior
Three-star defensive line recruit is ranked 25th in the Class of 2025 for Maryland by Rivals…started in 2023 Turkey Bowl…committed to Maryland with twin brother Alijah.
Chris Hewitt, Calvert Hall, 5-11, 185, junior
All-purpose performer was All-MIAA A selection…son of Baltimore Ravens associate head coach Chris Hewitt Sr.…ranked 4th in Class of 2026 for Maryland by Rivals…has early verbal offers from nearly two dozen schools including Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.
Jesse LeGree, Loyola Blakefield, 6-0, 160, junior
Defensive back/wide receiver was selected to the All-MIAA A squad…has 617 all-purpose yards and three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in Loyola’s victory over St. Mary’s…also plays for Dons' varsity basketball team.
Brayden Pross, Loyola Blakefield, 6-0, 165, junior
Defensive back/wide receiver was All-MIAA A selection…has 35 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns…one of five captains for 2024 Dons squad.
Brad Seiss, Loyola Blakefield, 6-3, 215, senior
Veteran quarterback was named to All-MIAA A squad…will start in third straight Turkey Bowl (1-1)…has thrown for 1,392 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024…has thrown for 4,568 yards and 34 touchdowns in varsity career…one of five captains for 2024 Dons…also plays for Loyola’s varsity baseball team…committed to Monmouth for football.
Derek Seiss, Loyola Blakefield, 6-4, 225, senior
Tight end/linebacker was selected to All-MIAA A team with brother Brad…has 27 receptions for 302 yard on offense and 49 tackles on defense...one of five captains for 2024 Dons squad…also plays for Loyola’s varsity baseball team.
James Traynham, Calvert Hall, 6-2, 245, senior
Defensive end was selected to All-MIAA A team…also plays for varsity basketball team…selected to play in Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star game Dec. 15…holds offers from Catholic, Hampden-Sydney, McDaniel and West Liberty.