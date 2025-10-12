Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Oct. 10-11, 2025
Week 6 of the 2025 Maryland high school football season in Prince George's County, Maryland took place this weekend, with games taking place on Friday and Saturday. Plenty of offense and defensive was flashed throughout the county as six teams scored 34 or more points and four others pitched shutouts against their opponents.
Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores and news, including recaps, this week, of four key contests involving the county's leading programs, as well as all of the final scores.
Wise 27, Eleanor Roosevelt 6
Two Prince George's County rivals faced off on Friday night, but only one enjoyed the encounter. The Henry A. Wise Pumas look to be back on track with their ability to dominate opponents. They took care of Eleanor Roosevelt by three scores, 27-6.
Pumas quarterback Eric Wedge was the star of the evening. He contributed to the victory with three passing scores. Kameron Parker also had a huge night, finishing with two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. With the win, the Pumas improved to 4-2 this fall.
Gwynn Park 37, Central 28
The most competitive game in PG County this weekend, featured a pair of 4-1 schools as Gwynn Park and Central squared off on Saturday afternoon. The Yellowjackets escaped with a nine-point victory over the Falcons to to pick up their fifth win of the season.
Charles H. Flowers 57, Bladensburg 0
What happens when an undefeated Prince George's County football powerhouse faces a winless team? Just what you might expect.
Flowers dominated Bladensburg on their home turf with a 50-burger for a huge shutout victory. The Jaguars unleashed running back Eliezer Johnson, who led the charge with four rushing touchdowns on the evening. Flowers is now 6-0 and has scored 50+ points in back-to-back weeks.
Potomac 48, Northwestern 3
Finally, Potomac is another PG County school which turned in an impressive performance to remain unbeaten at 6-0. The Wolverines cruised to a blowout victory at home over Northwestern. Potomac has scored 30-plus points in each of its six victories this season. But, the Wolverines figure to face stiffer competition in each of their next two games as they are scheduled to face Wise and then Flowers.
Other Scores
Friday
Frederick Douglas 20, Largo 0
Saturday
Oxon Hill 56, Parkdale 0
Suitland 34, Bowie 0
Crossland 14, Fairmont Heights 7
Suitland 34, Bowie 14
Friendly 22, Surrattsville 16