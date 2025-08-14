High School

Calvert Hall’s Patrick Flatley Commits to Adelphi

The 2026 long-stick midfielder joins a Division II powerhouse fresh off back-to-back championships — both decided 9-8 in overtime, just like Calvert Hall’s 2025 title victory

Al Franyo

Calvert Hall's Patrick Flatley has committed to Adelphi, which like Calvert Hall, won a championship last spring with a 9-8 overtime victory.
Calvert Hall's Patrick Flatley has committed to Adelphi, which like Calvert Hall, won a championship last spring with a 9-8 overtime victory. / The Flatley Family

When Calvert Hall long-stick midfielder Patrick Flatley announced his commitment to Adelphi University, it wasn’t just another MIAA-to-college recruiting story. Both his current and future programs are coming off overtime championship wins by identical 9-8 scores — Calvert Hall in the MIAA this past May, and Adelphi in the NCAA Division II title game.

Why Adelphi

Flatley, a Class of 2026 prospect, chose Adelphi for its tradition of championship success — the Panthers lead Division II with nine national titles, including back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025 under head coach Gordon Purdie, now entering his 19th season.

“I’m excited to join a program that’s been so competitive for so long,” Flatley said, noting the staff’s experience and the program’s winning culture as major draws. Off the field, he was impressed by Adelphi’s urban campus and academic offerings in Business, Finance, and Engineering.

An MIAA-to-Adelphi First?

Despite Adelphi’s storied history, they’ve rarely tapped into MIAA talent. Flatley’s commitment could be the start of a new pipeline between the Baltimore-based high school league and the Long Island powerhouse.

Looking Ahead

While the long-stick middie’s eyes are set on his future in Garden City, New York, he’ll first aim to help Calvert Hall defend its MIAA title. Given both programs’ recent success, the odds that Flatley could hoist championship trophies at both the high school and college level are better than most.

Published
Al Franyo
AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

Home/Maryland