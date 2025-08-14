Calvert Hall’s Patrick Flatley Commits to Adelphi
When Calvert Hall long-stick midfielder Patrick Flatley announced his commitment to Adelphi University, it wasn’t just another MIAA-to-college recruiting story. Both his current and future programs are coming off overtime championship wins by identical 9-8 scores — Calvert Hall in the MIAA this past May, and Adelphi in the NCAA Division II title game.
Why Adelphi
Flatley, a Class of 2026 prospect, chose Adelphi for its tradition of championship success — the Panthers lead Division II with nine national titles, including back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025 under head coach Gordon Purdie, now entering his 19th season.
“I’m excited to join a program that’s been so competitive for so long,” Flatley said, noting the staff’s experience and the program’s winning culture as major draws. Off the field, he was impressed by Adelphi’s urban campus and academic offerings in Business, Finance, and Engineering.
An MIAA-to-Adelphi First?
Despite Adelphi’s storied history, they’ve rarely tapped into MIAA talent. Flatley’s commitment could be the start of a new pipeline between the Baltimore-based high school league and the Long Island powerhouse.
Looking Ahead
While the long-stick middie’s eyes are set on his future in Garden City, New York, he’ll first aim to help Calvert Hall defend its MIAA title. Given both programs’ recent success, the odds that Flatley could hoist championship trophies at both the high school and college level are better than most.