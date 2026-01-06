Pins Pile Up as Patterson Mill Overwhelms John Carroll in Lopsided Wrestling Dual Meet Win
Patterson Mill put together a dominant wrestling performance across the middle and lower weights to pull away from John Carroll and secure a 57-23 victory in dual-meet action, winning 10 of the 14 bouts and piling up bonus points along the way.
Early Spark at the Top Weights Sets the Tone
The match between opened at 175 pounds, where John Carroll, of the MIAA, struck first. Jackson Culpepper delivered an 18-3 technical fall over Collin Kvandahl to give the Patriots early momentum. That advantage was short-lived, however, as Patterson Mill quickly seized control of the dual.
Quick Falls Flip the Match in Patterson Mill’s Favor
At 190 pounds, Jonathan Fletcher needed just 20 seconds to pin Joshua Hunter, igniting a run that swung the meet decisively in the Huskies’ favor. Although John Carroll answered back at 215 with Vance Greggs pinning Chris Herpel in 1:37, Patterson Mill responded immediately at heavyweight when Gavin Voelker secured a pin over Robert Gains at 2:35.
Depth on Display Through the Lighter Weights
From there, Patterson Mill’s depth began to show. The Huskies collected a string of key points in the lighter weights, beginning with a forfeit win by Gavin Jones at 106 pounds. Austin Nielsen followed with a first-period pin of Miles Desai at 113, while forfeits at 120 and 126 pounds further widened the gap.
Back-to-Back Pins Break the Dual Open
The momentum continued at 132 and 138, where Tristan Riedal and Cole Christian each recorded pins in just over a minute, overwhelming Alex McDowell and Chase Erdman, respectively. Roberto Ascenzi kept the bonus-point parade going at 144 pounds, pinning Colin Sobieralski midway through the second period.
Late Bouts Seal a Statement Team Win
John Carroll briefly halted the surge at 150 pounds when Liam McDowell earned a quick 47-second pin over Noah Vallowe, but Patterson Mill closed the night strong. Tony Bauer earned a solid 9-3 decision over Alex Chevron at 157, and despite a pin by Michael Stefanoni at 165 for the Patriots, the outcome was already decided.
With the 57-23 win, Patterson Mill showcased its balance and depth, particularly through the heart of the lineup, while John Carroll showed flashes of strength at the upper weights. Both programs will look to build on the performance as the season progresses.