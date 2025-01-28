Calvert Hall names Tyler Ward as its new head football coach
Tyler Ward, who has spent the past two years as the head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic High School in Pennsylvania, has been named the new head football coach at Calvert Hall College in Maryland. He replaces Josh Ward (no relation) who stepped down from the post in December.
Calvert Hall has announced the hiring in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
Tyler Ward was 13-13 during his time at Bethlehem Catholic, going 7-6 in 2023 and leading the Golden Hawks to the District 11 Class 4 championship.
“We could not be more excited to welcome Ty to the Calvert Hall family,” said Calvert Hall athletic director Dan Mulford. “He takes great pride in developing young men on and off the football field with a tremendous focus on program culture. His experiences at Bethlehem Catholic and Oak Mountain are the perfect blend of what it means to be a student-athlete at Calvert Hall – a commitment to our Lasallian Catholic values, success in the classroom, and performing at the highest level of competition.”
In a release announcing Ward's departure, Bethlehem Catholic athletic director Stephen Tomaszewski praised Wards leadership of the program.
"Coach Ward has been an integral part of the Bethlehem Catholic community for the past two years," said Tomaszewski. "His dedication to our student-athletes, both on and off the field, has been nothing short of extraordinary.
"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and look forward to seeing his continued success in the coaching world."
Prior to his move to Pennsylvania for his first head coaching opportunity, Ward served as the Offensive Coordinator at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama. The native of Charlottsville, Virginia, also spent two seasons as the OC at Savannah Country Day School in Georgia.
His coaching career began at Franklin & Marshall University before spending four seasons as a defensive assistant at his college alma mater, Lehigh University, which is located in the heart of Bethleham, Pa. Ward graduated in 2014 from Lehigh where he was a three-year letter winner as well as an All-Patriot League safety and captain as a senior. He was a member two Patriot League championship teams with the Mountain Hawks, in 2010 and 2011.
At Calvert Hall, Ward will inherit a squad which went 7-5 in 2024 and reached the MIAA A Conference semifinals. The Cardinals, however, lost for the third time in three years to arch-rival Loyola in the annual Turkey Bowl, one of the nation's oldest private school rivalry games. A lack of success against Loyola, which named Rich Holzer as its new coach also on Tuesday, was a contributing factor in Josh Ward's departure from the Calvert Hall sidelines. Under Josh Ward, who has since become the head coach at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Calvert Hall did win the 2021 MIAA A Conference championship and reached the league championship game in 2022.