Little Big Kick: Revisiting Cam Little's Career From Oklahoma High School To 70-Yard NFL Field Goals

Former Southmoore High star's miraculous field goal would have set NFL regular-season record

Levi Payton

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) is celebrated for his 70-yard field goal by cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) and others during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) is celebrated for his 70-yard field goal by cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) and others during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a good thing EverBank Stadium doesn't have a roof, because the pop from fans in Jacksonville on Saturday night when second-year kicker Cam Little booted a 70-yard field goal at the end of the first half would have blown it into the parking lot.

In a tight spot with time expiring in the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jaguars' head coach Liam Coen gave the big boot a try. It seemed a bit preposterous and hardly anyone could have expected he would make it.

He did.

Splitting the uprights with yards to spare, Little's kick was nothing small. It was a moment of pure spectacle followed by pandemonium: a blast from his leg that would have been the longest in NFL history, eclipsing Justin Tucker's 66-yard record from 2021 if it were a regular-season game.

It was also a reminder of a journey that started on the high school fields of Moore, Oklahoma.

From Sabercat to Razorback

Before the bright lights of the NFL and his game-winners at Arkansas, Little was a standout at Southmoore High School. His high school career wasn't defined by a slew of team championships, but his individual talent was unquestionable.

As a junior, he scored 29 points in 10 games and was later recognized as a Tulsa World second-team all-state selection. In his senior season, he made 6-of-10 field goals with a long of 49 yards and was perfect on his extra-point attempts, making all 24. The performance earned him recognition as an Adidas All-American and a spot on the Under Armour All-American Game roster.

He was also a two-time Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, despite the offense's struggles. Ranked as a five-star kicker and punter, and the No. 2 kicker in the nation by Kohl's Kicking, he drew interest from multiple Division I programs. He ultimately chose Arkansas over offers from schools like Oklahoma State, Colorado, Nevada, and Air Force.

Cam Little Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a 70-yard field goal as punter Logan Cooke (9) holds during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Setting Records at Arkansas

Little took that talent to the University of Arkansas, where he quickly became a fan favorite. In just three seasons, he became the most accurate kicker in school history, converting 53-of-64 field goals for a career percentage of 82.8%. He was also perfect on his extra-point attempts, making all 129. As a freshman, he earned All-American honors and famously kicked the game-winning 37-yard field goal in a 16-13 win against LSU, securing the "Golden Boot" trophy for the Razorbacks for the first time in six years.

His junior season was particularly impressive, where he earned First-team All-SEC selection as a kickoff specialist and made a 56-yard field goal against Ole Miss, the seventh-longest in school history. Against Texas A&M, he became the first Razorback since 1976 to make two field goals of 50-plus yards in a single game.

Cam Little Arkansas Jacksonville Jaguars kicker
Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks place kicker Cam Little (29) celebrates his field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

A Record-Breaking Rookie Season in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Little in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he continued his record-breaking ways immediately. He beat out veteran kicker Riley Patterson in training camp and went on to have a phenomenal rookie season, setting franchise records for points scored (108) and field goals made (27).

His 93.1% field goal percentage was the third-highest in franchise history for a player with at least 20 attempts. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team and was recognized for his clutch performance, including a 59-yard field goal that tied the franchise record.

Cam Little Jaguars kicker
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates his 70-year field goal with punter Logan Cooke (9), back, during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the historic preseason kick won't be etched in the NFL record books, it's a boot that will undoubtedly be talked about in NFL circles for decades to come and will undoubtedly be a thing of legend around Moore forever.

