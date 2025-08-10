Little Big Kick: Revisiting Cam Little's Career From Oklahoma High School To 70-Yard NFL Field Goals
It's a good thing EverBank Stadium doesn't have a roof, because the pop from fans in Jacksonville on Saturday night when second-year kicker Cam Little booted a 70-yard field goal at the end of the first half would have blown it into the parking lot.
In a tight spot with time expiring in the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jaguars' head coach Liam Coen gave the big boot a try. It seemed a bit preposterous and hardly anyone could have expected he would make it.
He did.
Splitting the uprights with yards to spare, Little's kick was nothing small. It was a moment of pure spectacle followed by pandemonium: a blast from his leg that would have been the longest in NFL history, eclipsing Justin Tucker's 66-yard record from 2021 if it were a regular-season game.
It was also a reminder of a journey that started on the high school fields of Moore, Oklahoma.
From Sabercat to Razorback
Before the bright lights of the NFL and his game-winners at Arkansas, Little was a standout at Southmoore High School. His high school career wasn't defined by a slew of team championships, but his individual talent was unquestionable.
As a junior, he scored 29 points in 10 games and was later recognized as a Tulsa World second-team all-state selection. In his senior season, he made 6-of-10 field goals with a long of 49 yards and was perfect on his extra-point attempts, making all 24. The performance earned him recognition as an Adidas All-American and a spot on the Under Armour All-American Game roster.
He was also a two-time Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, despite the offense's struggles. Ranked as a five-star kicker and punter, and the No. 2 kicker in the nation by Kohl's Kicking, he drew interest from multiple Division I programs. He ultimately chose Arkansas over offers from schools like Oklahoma State, Colorado, Nevada, and Air Force.
Setting Records at Arkansas
Little took that talent to the University of Arkansas, where he quickly became a fan favorite. In just three seasons, he became the most accurate kicker in school history, converting 53-of-64 field goals for a career percentage of 82.8%. He was also perfect on his extra-point attempts, making all 129. As a freshman, he earned All-American honors and famously kicked the game-winning 37-yard field goal in a 16-13 win against LSU, securing the "Golden Boot" trophy for the Razorbacks for the first time in six years.
His junior season was particularly impressive, where he earned First-team All-SEC selection as a kickoff specialist and made a 56-yard field goal against Ole Miss, the seventh-longest in school history. Against Texas A&M, he became the first Razorback since 1976 to make two field goals of 50-plus yards in a single game.
A Record-Breaking Rookie Season in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Little in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he continued his record-breaking ways immediately. He beat out veteran kicker Riley Patterson in training camp and went on to have a phenomenal rookie season, setting franchise records for points scored (108) and field goals made (27).
His 93.1% field goal percentage was the third-highest in franchise history for a player with at least 20 attempts. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team and was recognized for his clutch performance, including a 59-yard field goal that tied the franchise record.
While the historic preseason kick won't be etched in the NFL record books, it's a boot that will undoubtedly be talked about in NFL circles for decades to come and will undoubtedly be a thing of legend around Moore forever.