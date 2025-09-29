Blue Springs South QB Ayden Wilhelm stuns Matt Ryan in Arrowhead throwing challenge on CBS Sports
Ayden Wilhelm is no stranger to making big throws in the biggest moments.
On Sunday, he made the biggest throws he’s ever made on the biggest stage he’s ever been on.
And he was perfect.
Wilhelm got the surprise of his life after his No. 4 Blue Springs South Jaguars had just smacked around Raymore-Peculiar 44-7 to move to 4-0 on the season. His head coach, Alan Wilmes, was approached by producers from CBS Sports NFL Today to see if his star quarterback, Wilhelm, would be interested in joining the show for a little quarterback competition.
Turns out, it was a throwing competition, and it wasn’t going to be with one of his peers. Wilhelm, who wears jersey No. 2, would be competing against a more famous No. 2 – Atlanta Falcons legend and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Filmed at an empty Arrowhead Stadium before the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two AFC rivals, were set to square off, Wilhelm and Ryan would trade throwing at targets of CBS Sports personalities and former NFL stars Bill Cowher, Antonio Pierce, Nate Burleson and Kyle Long in an accuracy challenge. Long, a former Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears lineman, was also part of the segment on the field.
Wilhelm went first, aiming for a target of Ryan – perhaps in a show of gamesmanship – and hit him the chin. It was a sign of what was to come, because Matt Ryan took one on the chin. Wilhelm didn’t miss a single target, going 4-for-4 while Ryan missed twice.
His winning throw was at Long’s image on the back row. The connection drew a big pop from Long.
Sunday morning’s win was Wilhelm’s second of the weekend. He led the Jaguars to a 5-0 record with a 49-7 win at Staley on Friday night, passing for four touchdowns in the blowout.
It was the second week of Ryan’s new quarterback challenge and for Wilhelm, a Rice commit, it was a moment the senior will never forget.
“It was a great experience to meet and interact with two of the best to ever play the game,” Wilhelm said. “I was excited for the opportunity more than being nervous. It was pretty awesome to get to have conversations with them.”
One of the best high school quarterbacks in the Show-Me State, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound dual threat entered Week 5 having completed 69.1 percent of his passes – going 65-for-94 with 800 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried 14 times for 205 yards and two TDs.
A three-year starter, Wilhelm had completed 305-of-511 passes for 4,101 yards, 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions through his first 24 games – with 12 of those 19 picks coming during his sophomore year. As a junior in 2024 he completed 113-of-182 for 1,545 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing 90 times for 900 yards and nine TDs.
Through his first 24 games he’d rushed 146 times for 1,477 yards and 13 touchdowns – a 10.1 YPC average.
All he’s done lately is win, and Ayden Wilhelm will try to pick up another dub at state-ranked Lee’s Summit North this Friday.
“Atta boy,” Ryan said, taking the loss in good stride. “He’s got the right number.”
Long, who was thoroughly impressed with Wilhelm’s showing, encouraged Wilhelm to take a “Arrowhead leap” into the stands.
“Let’s get a Sharpie,” Ryan suggested as the two, bonded by number and love for the game, embraced in a hug.