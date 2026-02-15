High School

Daughter of Ravens' Legend Terrell Suggs leads St. Frances to IAAM A Repeat; Glenelg Country, Maryvale Make History

The Panthers rallied from a double-digit deficit to secure their 15th IAAM A Conference crown, while Glenelg Country captured back-to-back titles in different divisions and Maryvale broke through for its first championship.

Derek Toney

St. Frances' star Dahni Suggs (11) led the Panthers to a repeat championship in the IAAM A Conference, while winning MVP honors.
St. Frances' star Dahni Suggs (11) led the Panthers to a repeat championship in the IAAM A Conference, while winning MVP honors. / Derek Toney

Despite getting one of its biggest victories in several years, Saint Frances Academy girls basketball team knew winning another league championship was goal No. 1 this season.

Panthers Finish the Mission

Mission accomplished. The Panthers won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title with a 53-44 decision over Saint Vincent Pallotti at Howard Community College in Columbia, Md. 

Saint Frances (22-7 overall), ranked No. 3 in the latest High School on SI Maryland state Top 25, claimed its second straight crown and record 15th overall. The Baltimore school defeated High School on SI national No. 1 Bishop McNamara (No. 1 in Maryland) in December, avenging a 50-point loss in last year’s Maryland Private Schools state tourney finals.

Glenelg Country Makes History and Maryvale Preps Breaksthrough

Glenelg Country School and Maryvale Prep reached the championship circle Saturday. Glenelg Country (15-6) defeated Severn School, 62-48, for the B title, while Maryvale (20-2) won its first championship with a 46-22 romp over Garrison Forest School in the C finale.

Here are all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney.

A CONFERENCE

Most Outstanding Player - Dahni Suggs, St. Frances Academy

Suggs, whose father, Terrell, was a perennial All-Pro linebacker and Super Bowl champion for the Baltimore Ravens, answered the bell for St. Frances which rallied from a 12-point first half deficit. The 6-foot-3 post finished with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, helping slow down Pallotti’s 6-3 post and Virginia Tech commit Arianna Harris-Mott in the second half. Suggs, who plans to announce her college choice next week, had 12 points in the Panthers’ semifinal victory over Saint Timothy’s School.

Dahni Suggs - St. Frances girls basketball
Dahni Suggs, whose father Terrell experience great success in Baltimore, had an MVP performance in leading St. Frances to its second straight IAAM A title. / Derek Toney

All-tournament team

Dream Clark, Saint Timothy’s School, Fr., guard

Bailey Harris, Saint Mary’s, Sr., guard

Arianna Harris-Mott, Saint Vincent Pallotti, Sr., center/forward

Khloe Ison, Saint Frances Academy, Fr., guard

Savannah Whitley, Saint Vincent Pallotti, Sr., forward

B CONFERENCE

Most Outstanding Player - Kayden McDaniel, Glenelg Country School

McDaniel was big again on the championship stage as Glenelg Country made history. The 5-6 junior guard scored a game-high 21 points (five 3-pointers) and handed out six assists as the Dragons became the first IAAM program to win championship in different conferences in consecutive seasons (won C title in 2025). McDaniel, who earned Most Outstanding Player honors in last year’s C final (scored 24 points), has early scholarship offers from Wagner and Queens College.

Kayden McDaniel - Glenelg County girls basketball
MVP Kayden McDaniel eyes a three-point shot during her 21-point performance in Glenelg Country's victory in the IAAM B championship game. / Derek Toney

All-tournament team

Kendall Austin, Severn School, So, guard

Masara Magassouba, Indian Creek School, So, guard

Katie Mentesana, Severn School, Sr., forward

Ella Mercadante, Notre Dame Prep, Sr, forward

Alexis White, Glenelg Country School, Jr., guard

C CONFERENCE

Most Outstanding Player - Cayden Reese, Maryvale Prep

Reese helped set the table for Maryvale’s championship breakthrough. The 5-9 senior guard finished with 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals, with six points and four assists in the opening quarter as the Lions raced out to a 18-4 advantage. The nation’s No. 1 girls lacrosse recruit in the Class of 2026, Reese will play for the University of Maryland (mother Cathy is the longtime head coach) next spring. 

Cayden Reese - Maryvale Prep girls basketball
Before beginning her college lacrosse career at Maryland, Cayden Reese led Maryvale Prep to its first IAAM C Conference title, with a MVP effort. / Derek Toney

All-tournament team

Kamryn Callahan, Concordia Prep, Sr., forward

Kaiyah Jones, Garrison Forest School, Fr., guard/forward

Shana Leibowitz, Beth Tfiloh School, Jr., guard/forward

Maddie Moran, Maryvale Prep, So., guard

Rhiann O’Connor, Maryvale Prep, Jr., center

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland