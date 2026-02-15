Daughter of Ravens' Legend Terrell Suggs leads St. Frances to IAAM A Repeat; Glenelg Country, Maryvale Make History
Despite getting one of its biggest victories in several years, Saint Frances Academy girls basketball team knew winning another league championship was goal No. 1 this season.
Panthers Finish the Mission
Mission accomplished. The Panthers won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title with a 53-44 decision over Saint Vincent Pallotti at Howard Community College in Columbia, Md.
Saint Frances (22-7 overall), ranked No. 3 in the latest High School on SI Maryland state Top 25, claimed its second straight crown and record 15th overall. The Baltimore school defeated High School on SI national No. 1 Bishop McNamara (No. 1 in Maryland) in December, avenging a 50-point loss in last year’s Maryland Private Schools state tourney finals.
Glenelg Country Makes History and Maryvale Preps Breaksthrough
Glenelg Country School and Maryvale Prep reached the championship circle Saturday. Glenelg Country (15-6) defeated Severn School, 62-48, for the B title, while Maryvale (20-2) won its first championship with a 46-22 romp over Garrison Forest School in the C finale.
Here are all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney.
A CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Dahni Suggs, St. Frances Academy
Suggs, whose father, Terrell, was a perennial All-Pro linebacker and Super Bowl champion for the Baltimore Ravens, answered the bell for St. Frances which rallied from a 12-point first half deficit. The 6-foot-3 post finished with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, helping slow down Pallotti’s 6-3 post and Virginia Tech commit Arianna Harris-Mott in the second half. Suggs, who plans to announce her college choice next week, had 12 points in the Panthers’ semifinal victory over Saint Timothy’s School.
All-tournament team
Dream Clark, Saint Timothy’s School, Fr., guard
Bailey Harris, Saint Mary’s, Sr., guard
Arianna Harris-Mott, Saint Vincent Pallotti, Sr., center/forward
Khloe Ison, Saint Frances Academy, Fr., guard
Savannah Whitley, Saint Vincent Pallotti, Sr., forward
B CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Kayden McDaniel, Glenelg Country School
McDaniel was big again on the championship stage as Glenelg Country made history. The 5-6 junior guard scored a game-high 21 points (five 3-pointers) and handed out six assists as the Dragons became the first IAAM program to win championship in different conferences in consecutive seasons (won C title in 2025). McDaniel, who earned Most Outstanding Player honors in last year’s C final (scored 24 points), has early scholarship offers from Wagner and Queens College.
All-tournament team
Kendall Austin, Severn School, So, guard
Masara Magassouba, Indian Creek School, So, guard
Katie Mentesana, Severn School, Sr., forward
Ella Mercadante, Notre Dame Prep, Sr, forward
Alexis White, Glenelg Country School, Jr., guard
C CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Cayden Reese, Maryvale Prep
Reese helped set the table for Maryvale’s championship breakthrough. The 5-9 senior guard finished with 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals, with six points and four assists in the opening quarter as the Lions raced out to a 18-4 advantage. The nation’s No. 1 girls lacrosse recruit in the Class of 2026, Reese will play for the University of Maryland (mother Cathy is the longtime head coach) next spring.
All-tournament team
Kamryn Callahan, Concordia Prep, Sr., forward
Kaiyah Jones, Garrison Forest School, Fr., guard/forward
Shana Leibowitz, Beth Tfiloh School, Jr., guard/forward
Maddie Moran, Maryvale Prep, So., guard
Rhiann O’Connor, Maryvale Prep, Jr., center