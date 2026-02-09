Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
Saint Frances Academy is peaking with the regular season winding down. The surging Panthers are up to No. 2 in this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll.
A Five-Game Winning Streak Moves St. Frances to 30 Wins
The Panthers (30-5 overall) extended their winning streak to five with a 77-67 home win over then-No. 3 and reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League champ Our Lady of Mount Carmel. St. Frances has sole possession of first in the Baltimore Catholic League with games with John Carroll School and Archbishop Spalding this week to complete the regular season.
DeMatha Catholic remains No. 1. Springdale Prep, Mount Saint Joseph and Mount Carmel join DeMatha and Saint Frances in the Top 5.
Mount Zion Prep Academy, Georgetown Prep, John Carroll, Bullis School and Charles Herbert Flowers complete the Top 10. Clinton Grace Christian School returns the poll at No. 23.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 19-7
The Stags defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 60-55, after losses to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic.
2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 30-5
The Panthers capped a 3-0 week with a 77-67 decision over then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
3. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 23-4
The Lions rebounded from a 59-58 loss to Evergreen Christian (Va.) with wins over ASPIRA Charter (Del.) and New Hope Academy (83-80).
4. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 26-5
The Gaels ran their winning streak to seven with decisions over then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel (63-60) and Calvert Hall College (58-51).
5. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 22-9
The Cougars lost to then-No. 4 Saint Frances Academy and then-No. 5 Mount Saint Joseph after a 68-55 win over No. 17 Glenelg Country School.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 17-3
The Warriors defeated Gillion Academy (Va.) and Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)
7. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 15-8
The Little Hoyas defeated then-No. 8 Bullis School, 54-51, and Episcopal (Va.), 58-57
8. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 21-7
The Patriots went 3-1 last week.
9. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 16-8
The Bulldogs defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 73-44, following a 54-51 loss to then-No. 13 Georgetown Prep.
10. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 15-0
The Jaguars defeated High Point, 90-55.
11. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 17-0
The Mustangs posted double-digit wins against North County (74-26), Glen Burnie (85-39) and Southern-Anne Arundel (60-41).
12. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 15-12
The Flyers defeated then-No. 14 Riverdale Baptist School, 57-53.
13. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 17-11
The Cavaliers ran their winning streak to seven with decisions over then-No. 7 John Carroll School, 69-53, and Boys’ Latin School, 60-47.
14. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 14-9
The Falcons dropped decisions to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 76-64, and Bishop Denis O’Connell (Va.), 83-48.
15. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 9-16
The Mustangs defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.) and lost to Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic.
16. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 13-7
The Crusaders defeated Minnesota Prep Academy, 79-70, after a loss to then-No. 15 Prince George’s Christian Academy.
17. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 13-8
The Dragons defeated Saint Mary’s, 80-54, after a loss to then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
18. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 16-1
The Colonels defeated Sherwood (62-60), and Paint Branch (65-62).
19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 13-3
The Bengals defeated Springbrook (65-25) and Sherwood (67-52).
20. TAKOMA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 20-7
The Tigers defeated Avalon School, Calverton School and King’s Christian Academy.
21. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No 22
Record: 14-1
The Vikings defeated Winston Churchill (64-51() and Quince Orchard (63-34).
22. SAINT ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 13-10
The Lions defeated Flint Hill School (Va.), Potomac School (Va.) and Avalon School.
23. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 20-15
The Eagles defeated then-No. 21 Southern Maryland Academy, 58-56, and New Hope Academy, 92-74.
24. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 13-6
The Mustangs lost to Clinton Grace Christian School.
25. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 16-6
The Saints lost to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) and Maret School (D.C.).