Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026

St. Frances reaches 30 wins, climbs to No. 2 in Maryland; Clinton Grace enters at No. 23.

St. Frances has moved to No. 2 in Maryland after reaching the 30 win plateau. The Panthers appear to be peaking as the postseason approaches.
St. Frances has moved to No. 2 in Maryland after reaching the 30 win plateau. The Panthers appear to be peaking as the postseason approaches. / St. Frances Basketball/ShotsByD

Saint Frances Academy is peaking with the regular season winding down. The surging Panthers are up to No. 2 in this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll.

A Five-Game Winning Streak Moves St. Frances to 30 Wins

The Panthers (30-5 overall) extended their winning streak to five with a 77-67 home win over then-No. 3 and reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League champ Our Lady of Mount Carmel. St. Frances has sole possession of first in the Baltimore Catholic League with games with John Carroll School and Archbishop Spalding this week to complete the regular season.

DeMatha Catholic remains No. 1. Springdale Prep, Mount Saint Joseph and Mount Carmel join DeMatha and Saint Frances in the Top 5. 

Mount Zion Prep Academy, Georgetown Prep, John Carroll, Bullis School and Charles Herbert Flowers complete the Top 10. Clinton Grace Christian School returns the poll at No. 23.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:

1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 19-7

The Stags defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 60-55, after losses to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic. 

2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 30-5

The Panthers capped a 3-0 week with a 77-67 decision over then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel. 

3. SPRINGDALE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 23-4

The Lions rebounded from a 59-58 loss to Evergreen Christian (Va.) with wins over ASPIRA Charter (Del.) and New Hope Academy (83-80). 

4. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 26-5

The Gaels ran their winning streak to seven with decisions over then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel (63-60) and Calvert Hall College (58-51). 

5. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 22-9

The Cougars lost to then-No. 4 Saint Frances Academy and then-No. 5 Mount Saint Joseph after a 68-55 win over No. 17 Glenelg Country School.

6. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 17-3

The Warriors defeated Gillion Academy (Va.) and Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)

7. GEORGETOWN PREP

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 15-8

The Little Hoyas defeated then-No. 8 Bullis School, 54-51, and Episcopal (Va.), 58-57

8. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 21-7

The Patriots went 3-1 last week.

9. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 16-8

The Bulldogs defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 73-44, following a 54-51 loss to then-No. 13 Georgetown Prep.

10. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 15-0 

The Jaguars defeated High Point, 90-55.

11. MEADE

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 17-0

The Mustangs posted double-digit wins against North County (74-26), Glen Burnie (85-39) and Southern-Anne Arundel (60-41).

12. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 15-12

The Flyers defeated then-No. 14 Riverdale Baptist School, 57-53.

13. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 17-11 

The Cavaliers ran their winning streak to seven with decisions over then-No. 7 John Carroll School, 69-53, and Boys’ Latin School, 60-47.

14. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 14-9

The Falcons dropped decisions to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 76-64, and Bishop Denis O’Connell (Va.), 83-48.

15. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 9-16

The Mustangs defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.) and lost to Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic.

16. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 13-7

The Crusaders defeated Minnesota Prep Academy, 79-70, after a loss to then-No. 15 Prince George’s Christian Academy.

17. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 13-8

The Dragons defeated Saint Mary’s, 80-54, after a loss to then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel. 

18. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 16-1

The Colonels defeated Sherwood (62-60), and Paint Branch (65-62).

19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 13-3

The Bengals defeated Springbrook (65-25) and Sherwood (67-52).

20. TAKOMA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 20-7

The Tigers defeated Avalon School, Calverton School and King’s Christian Academy.

21. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No 22

Record: 14-1

The Vikings defeated Winston Churchill (64-51() and Quince Orchard (63-34).

22. SAINT ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 13-10

The Lions defeated Flint Hill School (Va.), Potomac School (Va.) and Avalon School.

23. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 20-15

The Eagles defeated then-No. 21 Southern Maryland Academy, 58-56, and New Hope Academy, 92-74.

24. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 13-6

The Mustangs lost to Clinton Grace Christian School.

25. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 16-6

The Saints lost to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) and Maret School (D.C.).

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

