High School

Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026

Winston Churchill and Edgewood debut in the Maryland girls basketball state rankings.

Derek Toney

Edgewood is one of two new teams in this week's Maryland girls state basketball rankings, with the Rams coming in at No. 23.
Edgewood is one of two new teams in this week's Maryland girls state basketball rankings, with the Rams coming in at No. 23. / Edgewood Girls Basketball/Kevin Ewing

Two teams join the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 poll with the regular season winding down.

Winston Churchill and Edgewood debut at Nos. 22 and 23, respectively. Bishop McNamara, the top-ranked in the High School on SI national rankings, remains No. 1 in Maryland followed by Bullis School, Saint Frances Academy and Saint Vincent Pallotti. 

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy holds their spot in the second 5 as McDonogh School jumps up to No. 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 21-2

The Mustangs went 4-0, capped with a 67-53 decision over District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College.

2. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 16-5

The Bulldogs defeated District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School and Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.

3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 20-7

The Panthers defeated No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti (65-53) and Our Lady of Mount Carmel (forfeit) before a 77-52 loss to The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.) at the Battle of Baltimore on their home court.

4. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 19-4

The Saints went 3-1 last week. 

5. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 18-8 

The Panthers went 3-1 including wins against then-No. 14 McDonogh School and No. 15 Saint Timothy’s School.

6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-8

The Falcons defeated Bishop Denis O’Connell (Va.), 56-38, and lost to Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

7. ELIZABETH SETON 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 10-12

The Roadrunners defeated No. 10 Saint Mary’s Ryken after an overtime loss to No. 1 Bishop McNamara.

8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 16-8
The Crusaders defeated Milford Mill Academy and Calvin Coolidge (D.C.).

9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 14-9

The Panthers defeated No. 12 Mount Zion Prep Academy, 67-46, before a loss to District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School at the Battle of Baltimore.

10. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 15-11

The Eagles went 4-1 last week, including wins over No. 4 Saint Mary’s and then-No. 21 Roland Park Country School.

11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-12

The Knights dropped decisions to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) and No. 7 Elizabeth Seton.

12. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 10-8

The Tartans defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 58-53.

13. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 10-5

The Warriors lost to No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy.

14. PIKESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 13-1

The Panthers defeated Woodlawn, 78-11.

15. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 13-9

Saint Timothy defeated Our Lady of Mount Carmel and No. 16 Archbishop Spalding, and lost to No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti.

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 12-9

The Cavaliers lost to No. 4 Saint Mary’s and No. 15 Saint Timothy’s School. 

17. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 15-3

The Engineers went 3-0 last week, capped with a 54-43 decision over then-No. 17 Charles Herbert Flowers at the Battle of Baltimore.

18. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 12-2

The Jaguars lost to then-No. 18 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute at the Battle of Baltimore after a 63-5 win over High Point

19. SMITHSBURG

Previous rank: No. 22 

Record: 17-0

The Leopards defeated Williamsport, 65-49.

20. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 13-1

The Vikings defeated Winston Churchill and Quince Orchard.

21. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-2

The Wildcats defeated Thomas S. Wootton after a loss to then-No. 23 Walt Whitman.

22. EDGEWOOD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 15-2

The Rams defeated then-No. 19 Patterson Mill.

23. PATTERSON MILL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 12-1

The Huskies are scheduled to play Edgewood Thursday.

24. WESTERN 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 13-2

The Doves posted wins against Baltimore City College (63-26) and Benjamin Franklin (65-16).

25. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 11-12

The Reds lost twice last week to then-No. 14 McDonogh School.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland