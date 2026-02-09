Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
Two teams join the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 poll with the regular season winding down.
Winston Churchill and Edgewood debut at Nos. 22 and 23, respectively. Bishop McNamara, the top-ranked in the High School on SI national rankings, remains No. 1 in Maryland followed by Bullis School, Saint Frances Academy and Saint Vincent Pallotti.
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy holds their spot in the second 5 as McDonogh School jumps up to No. 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 21-2
The Mustangs went 4-0, capped with a 67-53 decision over District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 16-5
The Bulldogs defeated District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School and Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 20-7
The Panthers defeated No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti (65-53) and Our Lady of Mount Carmel (forfeit) before a 77-52 loss to The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.) at the Battle of Baltimore on their home court.
4. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 19-4
The Saints went 3-1 last week.
5. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 18-8
The Panthers went 3-1 including wins against then-No. 14 McDonogh School and No. 15 Saint Timothy’s School.
6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-8
The Falcons defeated Bishop Denis O’Connell (Va.), 56-38, and lost to Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
7. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-12
The Roadrunners defeated No. 10 Saint Mary’s Ryken after an overtime loss to No. 1 Bishop McNamara.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 16-8
The Crusaders defeated Milford Mill Academy and Calvin Coolidge (D.C.).
9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 14-9
The Panthers defeated No. 12 Mount Zion Prep Academy, 67-46, before a loss to District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School at the Battle of Baltimore.
10. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 15-11
The Eagles went 4-1 last week, including wins over No. 4 Saint Mary’s and then-No. 21 Roland Park Country School.
11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-12
The Knights dropped decisions to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) and No. 7 Elizabeth Seton.
12. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 10-8
The Tartans defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 58-53.
13. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 10-5
The Warriors lost to No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy.
14. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 13-1
The Panthers defeated Woodlawn, 78-11.
15. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 13-9
Saint Timothy defeated Our Lady of Mount Carmel and No. 16 Archbishop Spalding, and lost to No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 12-9
The Cavaliers lost to No. 4 Saint Mary’s and No. 15 Saint Timothy’s School.
17. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 15-3
The Engineers went 3-0 last week, capped with a 54-43 decision over then-No. 17 Charles Herbert Flowers at the Battle of Baltimore.
18. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 12-2
The Jaguars lost to then-No. 18 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute at the Battle of Baltimore after a 63-5 win over High Point
19. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 17-0
The Leopards defeated Williamsport, 65-49.
20. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 13-1
The Vikings defeated Winston Churchill and Quince Orchard.
21. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-2
The Wildcats defeated Thomas S. Wootton after a loss to then-No. 23 Walt Whitman.
22. EDGEWOOD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 15-2
The Rams defeated then-No. 19 Patterson Mill.
23. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 12-1
The Huskies are scheduled to play Edgewood Thursday.
24. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 13-2
The Doves posted wins against Baltimore City College (63-26) and Benjamin Franklin (65-16).
25. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 11-12
The Reds lost twice last week to then-No. 14 McDonogh School.