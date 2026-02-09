Vote: Who is the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 9, 2026
We're in the month of February, and the high school basketball playoffs are just around the corner. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 12 athletes for games played from Feb. 2-8. Thankfully, there were more matchups to choose from after most of last week's games were postponed due to the snow.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Avery Witter of Mount Airy Christian Academy
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, Bullis
Wilson-Manyacka put on a showcase in front fo a nationally-televised audeince. The uncommitted five-star senior dropped a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds, along with four steals, in Bullis' thrilling 75-72 victory over Long Island Lutheran (NY).
Adina Asuelimen, Bullis
Asuelimen, a junior, also stepped up for the Bulldogs with 26 points in their 94-74 win over Potomac School (VA).
Dahni Suggs, St. Frances Academy
Suggs, a senior, finished with a double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds) to lead St. Frances Academy to a dominant 86-48 victory over Archbishop Spalding.
McKenzie Fuller, Annapolis
Fuller, a senior, erupted with 29 points and 11 rebounds (a double-double) in Annapolis' 62-42 victory over Northeast.
Audrey Skinner, Annapolis
Skinner, a junior, also stepped up for the Panthers with 25 points and seven rebounds in their 28-28 blowout win over Glen Burnie.
Zeynup Cakmak, St. Timothy's
Cakmak, a junior, registered 22 points to lead St. Timothy's to a 58-49 victory over Archbishop Spalding.
Navaeh Daniels, Bowie
Daniels, a sophomore, led her team with 19 points in Bowie's 95-7 beatdown on Bladensburg.
NyJae Malik-El, Pikesville
Malik-El, a senior, registered 21 points and nine steals in Pikesville's dominant 78-11 blowout win over Woodlawn.
Aubree Thompson, Sherwood
Thompson, a previous winner of this poll, led her team with 22 points in Sherwood's 65-41 victory over Magruder.
Zing Yinpobil, Springdale Prep
Yinpobil, a sophomore, dropped a double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds in Springdale Prep's 78-51 win over Crofton. Additionally, she registered another double-double (20 points, 19 rebounds) to lead the Lions to a 52-47 victory over Eastern Tech.
Malia Curtis, Leonardtown
Curtis, a junior, finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Leonardtown's 73-52 victory over La Plata.
Alexandra Vandiver, St. Mary's
Vandiver, a junior, finished with a double-double in three separate performances to lead St. Mary's to wins over Mount Carmel (18 points, 10 rebounds), Archbishop Spalding (18 points, 10 rebounds), and Mount de Sales Academy (16 points, 23 rebounds).
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.