Drexel lacrosse gets 3-Star goalkeeper from Baltimore
Throughout his tenure as the Drexel Dragons' head lacrosse coach, due to his program's overall success, his tremendous efforts in recruiting, and his knowledge of MIAA Lacrosse, Brian Voelker proved he could gain commitments from the nation’s premier high school lacrosse conference.
Voelker, of course, played at Gilman as well as nearby Johns Hopkins, where he later served as an assistant coach and helped recruit multiple MIAA players to Homewood Field. After moving to the City of Brotherly Love he kept his MIAA pipeline rolling, with a big assist from his longtime assistant coach Steve Boyle.
Boyle, now the head coach at Drexel, recently heated up the MIAA pipeline once again with the announcement from Calvert Hall 3-star goalkeeper Greyson Enrique that he will play his college lacrosse at Philadelphia D1 program.
Boyle, not only assisted Voelker for ten years, but he also is a fellow former lacrosse student-athlete at Hopkins who spent some time as the offensive coordinator at St. Paul’s, another legendary MIAA lacrosse program.
Enrique is a member of the Class of the 2026 and he chose the Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA) program because he “really loves the university's Co-op program for Finance, the coaches, the direction of the program, and that it is located in Philadelphia.”
Many congrats to Greyson and his family! He can live forever more with the special feeling that he was Boyle's first MIAA commitment in his tenure as the Dragons' number one lacrosse face. And, maybe one day, with the knowledge that he was part of some very good Drexel squads.