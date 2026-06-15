Final 2026 Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings

The 2026 Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse season has ended. After claiming a second consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference crown, Calvert Hall College is No. 1 in the final High School On SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 rankings.

The Cardinals (13-4) defeated 10 teams ranked in the final Top 25, including two over McDonogh School (Md.) whom they defeated in the MIAA A final last month. Calvert Hall has claimed five MIAA A titles - arguably the nation’s toughest high school league - in the last 10 seasons.

McDonogh finished No. 2 behind Calvert Hall with Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.). Georgetown Prep won the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) crown while Bullis held the top spot in the Baltimore-DMV Top 25 for two weeks during the 2026 campaign.

The rest of the final Top 10 has Landon School (Md.), Loyola Blakefield (Md.), Severn School (Md.), Saint Mary’s (Md.) and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.). Paul VI won its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship last month.

Urbana (Md.) and Severna Park (Md.) were again the head of the class of DMV public programs. Urbana (No. 21) won a third straight Maryland Class 4A state title while No. 22 Severna Park won the Maryland 3A crown, extending its title streak to 10.

Stephen Decatur (Md.) toppled Eastern Shore rival Kent Island (Md.) in the Maryland Class 2A state final to place No. 23 in the final poll. Saint Peter & Paul (Md.) is 24th after repeating as MIAA B Conference champions.

After capping a perfect season (21-0) with the Virginia Class 6 state title Saturday, Independence (Va.) finished tied at No. 25. It’s the second straight title for the Tigers, who won the Class 5 crown last year.

Here’s the final High School On SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25 for the 2026 season:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 1

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 2

SEASON RESULT - MIAA A FINALIST

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 11-7

Previous rank: No. 3

SEASON RESULT - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

4. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 4

SEASON RESULT - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) CHAMPION

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: No. 5

SEASON RESULT - IAC SEMIFINALIST

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-6

Previous rank: No. 6

SEASON RESULT - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 9-8

Previous rank: No. 7

SEASON RESULT - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 8

SEASON RESULT - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 9

SEASON RESULT - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 20-2

Previous rank: No. 10

SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION I FINALIST

11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 11

SEASON RESULT - WCAC FINALIST

12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 13-7

Previous rank: No. 12

SEASON RESULT - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

13. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 13

SEASON RESULT - IAC FINALIST

14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 14

SEASON RESULT - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 15

SEASON RESULT - TIED FOR 7TH PLACE IN MIAA A

16. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-10

Previous rank: No. 16

SEASON RESULT - TIED FOR 7TH PLACE IN MIAA A

17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 10-8

Previous rank: No. 17

SEASON RESULT - TIED FOR 7TH PLACE IN MIAA A

18. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-9

Previous rank: No. 18

SEASON RESULT - 10TH PLACE IN MIAA A

19. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 8-10

Previous rank: No. 19

SEASON RESULT - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 20

SEASON RESULT - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 17-1

Previous rank: No. 21

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 18-2

Previous rank: No. 22

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (MD.) LEAGUE CHAMPION

23. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 23

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPION

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 13-6

Previous rank: No. 24

SEASON RESULT - MIAA B CHAMPION

25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)

Record: 21-0

Previous rank: co-No. 25

The Tigers defeated James Madison (Va.), 7-6, in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION

25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 12-2

Previous rank: co-No. 25

SEASON RESULT - MIAA B FINALIST