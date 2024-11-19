Former Gilman/St. Frances Academy (Maryland) head coach Biff Poggi out at Charlotte
Biff Poggi made his name on the high school scene during his time at Gilman and St. Frances Academy.
With his famed cut-off sleeves look roaming the sidelines while at St. Frances Academy, Poggi built one of the country's top high school football programs.
On Monday evening, the former Panthers coach was ousted from his college head coaching job at Charlotte. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the former Maryland high school coach was fired as lead man of the 49ers.
During Poggi's two seasons at Charlotte, he posted an overall record of 6-15. Poggi left St. Frances Academy back in 2021 to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan as the associate head coach. From there, Poggi helped Harbaugh build an eventual national championship program, but left before the Wolverines won the national title.
The former SFA lead man accepted the Charlotte job ahead of the 2023 season and hopes were he would turn the 49ers into a competitive program, with schools like Duke and North Carolina finding success.
Instead, Poggi's stay was short lived and ending just a mere two seasons later.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi