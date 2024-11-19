High School

Former Gilman/St. Frances Academy (Maryland) head coach Biff Poggi out at Charlotte

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Charlotte is parting ways with Biff Poggi, once one of the top high school head coaches in Maryland

Andy Villamarzo

Sep 9, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Biff Poggi made his name on the high school scene during his time at Gilman and St. Frances Academy.

With his famed cut-off sleeves look roaming the sidelines while at St. Frances Academy, Poggi built one of the country's top high school football programs.

On Monday evening, the former Panthers coach was ousted from his college head coaching job at Charlotte. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the former Maryland high school coach was fired as lead man of the 49ers.

During Poggi's two seasons at Charlotte, he posted an overall record of 6-15. Poggi left St. Frances Academy back in 2021 to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan as the associate head coach. From there, Poggi helped Harbaugh build an eventual national championship program, but left before the Wolverines won the national title.

The former SFA lead man accepted the Charlotte job ahead of the 2023 season and hopes were he would turn the 49ers into a competitive program, with schools like Duke and North Carolina finding success.

Instead, Poggi's stay was short lived and ending just a mere two seasons later.

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

