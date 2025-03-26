Former Good Counsel football star Stefon Diggs signs with New England Patriots
On Tuesday, NFL wide receiver and Montgomery County, Maryland, native Stefon Diggs signed a 3-year, $89 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He joins fellow MoCo high school alum Mack Hollins on the team.
Diggs has had a prolific NFL career. He is coming off one season with the Houston Texans in 2024. He played in eight games but suffered a torn ACL in Week 8, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.
Born in Gaithersburg, Diggs played high school football at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, where he was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the best players in the nation.
Remaining in the state, Diggs committed to play college football at the University of Maryland. He played for head coach Randy Edsall from 2012-14 and was one of the best college players in that timeframe.
Diggs was selected with the 146th pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for five seasons. The Maryland alum is most remembered for scoring the winning touchdown in the "Minneapolis Miracle" against the New Orleans Saints in the 2017-18 NFL Divisional Round.
In March 2020, Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills and spent the next four years catching passes from quarterback Josh Allen. Diggs registered more than 1,000 receiving yards and made the playoffs each year with the Bills. He was traded to the Texans in 2024.
Stefon has a younger brother, Trevon Diggs, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. Trevon played high school football at Wootton High School in Rockville for one year and transferred to The Avalon School in Wheaton.
