High School

Wootton High Football Star Signs with The New England Patriots

The Patriots will be the sixth NFL team for journeyman wide receiver Mack Hollins from Rockville, Maryland

Brandy Simms

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rockville, Maryland native Mack Hollins, who played his high school football at Wootton High, is on the move again. 

The journeyman NFL wide receiver has signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $8.4 million that includes a maximum value of $10.4 million according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo. 

Hollins, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, spent last season with the Buffalo Bills. 

During his one-year stint in Buffalo last season, Hollins hauled in 31 receptions for 378 yards and scored five touchdowns.  

Since entering the NFL, Hollins has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. 

By signing with New England, Hollins reunites with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who was his head coach in Las Vegas. 

During his one-year stint in Las Vegas in 2022, Hollins had his most productive season in the NFL, registering 57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns.  

Hollins spent four years on the gridiron at Wootton High School and played a postgraduate season at Fork Union Military Academy. 

He walked on at the University of North Carolina and emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the Atlantic Coast Conference, earning second team All-ACC honors in 2015. He was selected with the 118th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and was a member of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII championship team that season. 

During his NFL career, Hollins has registered 162 receptions for 2,069 yards and scored 15 touchdowns over the course of eight seasons.

Published
Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland