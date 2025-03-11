Wootton High Football Star Signs with The New England Patriots
Rockville, Maryland native Mack Hollins, who played his high school football at Wootton High, is on the move again.
The journeyman NFL wide receiver has signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $8.4 million that includes a maximum value of $10.4 million according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.
Hollins, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, spent last season with the Buffalo Bills.
During his one-year stint in Buffalo last season, Hollins hauled in 31 receptions for 378 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Since entering the NFL, Hollins has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders.
By signing with New England, Hollins reunites with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who was his head coach in Las Vegas.
During his one-year stint in Las Vegas in 2022, Hollins had his most productive season in the NFL, registering 57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns.
Hollins spent four years on the gridiron at Wootton High School and played a postgraduate season at Fork Union Military Academy.
He walked on at the University of North Carolina and emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the Atlantic Coast Conference, earning second team All-ACC honors in 2015. He was selected with the 118th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and was a member of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII championship team that season.
During his NFL career, Hollins has registered 162 receptions for 2,069 yards and scored 15 touchdowns over the course of eight seasons.