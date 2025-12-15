SI

Mike Vrabel Calls Out Refs Over One Key Stat in Patriots’ Loss to Bills

Liam McKeone

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots blew a three-touchdown lead to the Bills on Sunday.
Mike Vrabel’s Patriots blew a three-touchdown lead to the Bills on Sunday. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots blew a golden opportunity on Sunday. New England went up 21-0 on the visiting Bills in the first two quarters of play in Week 15; if the Pats held on, they would unseat Buffalo as AFC East champs. But Drake Maye and the rest of the offense sputtered in the second half and the defense completely collapsed against Josh Allen and the Bills would prove victorious, 35-31.

One day later, though, Vrabel is having trouble coming to terms with how the game was officiated. Anyone watching can acknowledge it was inconsistent; the officials seemed happy to swallow their whistles in the first half but were quick on the trigger with penalties in the second. The Patriots ended up on the receiving end of multiple flags at very inopportune moments, which definitely contributed to the loss even if they were not the sole reason for it.

Reviewing the loss during a radio interview on Monday, Vrabel called out how the refs officiated the game with one key stat: the Bills led the NFL in offensive holding penalties entering Sunday but were not flagged for a single one against New England. Furthermore Vrabel said he struggles with the “consistency” of how games are called.

“It is a difficult job, they do have a difficult job,” Vrabel said on The Greg Hill Show. “The consistency... Sometimes I struggle with it. I’ll say this: the Bills lead the NFL in offensive holds, and I’ll leave it at that. And that would be hard for me to understand how the team that is coming into the game leading, and that’s how they play, didn’t have one yesterday. That’s hard for me to understand.”

Consistency is a frustration shared with NFL fans. Everybody understands there will be penalties called throughout a game and sometimes it will disproportionately affect one side over another. But the NFL’s rules and how they are applied by the referees appear to be growing more and more vague with each passing game. The Isaiah Likely catch debacle from two weeks ago or even the most recent controversy from the Lions-Rams game on Sunday are both good examples of that.

Vrabel has been consistent in his messaging from yesterday to today that the Patriots failed to get the job done and the loss should be a lesson learned by the young roster. But he clearly had a bone to pick with the lack of holding calls on Buffalo yesterday.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL