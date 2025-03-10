Former Largo Star Leads George Mason Womens Basketball to New Heights
The George Mason University women’s basketball program is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.
By virtue of their 73-58 win Sunday over Saint Joseph’s, the Patriots (27-5) captured the Atlantic 10 tournament and clinched a spot in March Madness.
George Mason head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis, a Largo High School graduate, has turned around the women’s basketball program in a short period of time.
This has been a milestone season for Blair-Lewis and the George Mason women’s basketball program. The Patriots’ 27 wins are the most in the history of the program.
George Mason placed three players on the All-Championship team including Nalani Kaysia, Paula Suarez and Zahirah Walton who was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
“It’s just really exciting seeing where the program was and how quick it had changed and over the past few years we’ve been on the top,” said Suarez. “So it’s just really exciting seeing where we are right now.”
It doesn’t hurt that George Mason’s roster is littered with student-athletes from Maryland, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area.
Blair-Lewis was once a standout at Largo High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland and began her coaching career as an assistant coach at her alma mater under the tutelage of her father, Robert Blair. In 2019, Blair-Lewis and her father were both enshrined in the inaugural Largo High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
She said her father’s words prior to the game on Sunday served as motivation for the win.
“My dad is in hospice right now,” Blair-Lewis explained. “I Face-Timed him before the game, he said ‘Go win.’…I really wish he could have been here.”