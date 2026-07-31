Four-Star Guard Jamaal McKnight Jr. Transfers to Iowa United Prep for Senior Season

Maryland native Jamaal McKnight Jr. is on the move again.

Jamaal McKnight Transfers to Iowa United Prep

McKnight, a rising senior who began his high school basketball journey at DeMatha Catholic High School in the highly competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, is headed to the Midwest after spending last season at Long Island Lutheran High School.

McKnight, who plays on the AAU circuit for Team Durant, is transferring to Iowa United Prep in Des Moines, Iowa, according to a social media post on Instagram.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamaal McKnight Jr to the Iowa United family! Looking forward to an incredible year ahead!!," Iowa United Prep said in an Instagram post on July 13.

Former NBA guard and 1987 NCAA championship hero Keith Smart takes over the Iowa United Prep program after serving as an assistant at Arkansas and with multiple NBA franchises.

McKnight, a four-star point guard, has also narrowed down his college list to seven schools:

Boise State

Butler

California

Pepperdine

SMU

UNLV

Virginia Tech

McKnight wasn't the only DMV prospect making recruiting news.

Other DMV Recruiting News

Jymin Veney Trims His List

McKnight's AAU teammate, Jymin Veney, a rising senior point guard at St. John's College High School (Washington, DC) has also narrowed down his college list to seven schools:

Delaware

George Mason

George Washington

Saint Joseph's

Hofstra

Old Dominion

St. Bonaventure

During his junior campaign at St. John's College High School, Veney helped lead the Cadets to an overall 26-8 record including a 10-3 mark in the WCAC. He was named first team all-conference.

"There was a ton of moments where he carried us," said Bethel Academy's Head Boys Basketball Coach and Director of Basketball Azhar Shamsudeen, who coached Veney at St. John's College High School last season.

Veney registered a triple-double against Jackson-Reed, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Washington, DC public school (DCPS) basketball program.

"He's going to have a really, really good senior year," said Shamsudeen. "This year he's got a chance to be one of the best players in the area."

Lonnie Lyons Announces Finalists

Another DMV product in the Class of 2027 has narrowed down hiscollege list. Clinton Grace Christian School's Lonnie Lyons has trimmed his list to eight colleges: Syracuse, Butler, VCU, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgetown, Washington and Virginia.

Lyons, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, is a four-star prospect who plays on the AAU circuit for Team Takeover.

St. James Adds Three More Division I Prospects

Meanwhile, the St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Virginia) is expanding their roster for the 2026-27 campaign with the addition of Division I prospects Christian Proctor, Isaiah Carpenter and Makiah Gray.

Proctor, a 6-foot-7-inch small forward who plays on the AAU circuit for Team Durant, joins the St. James Performance Academy after spending last season at Long Island Lutheran High School (LuHi) in Brookville, New York.

Proctor is a Washington, DC native who began his high school journey at DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Maryland).

Carpenter holds Division I offers from Morehead State, American, UTSA, Towson, UMass Lowell, Tennessee Tech and St. Bonaventure.

Gray, a talented 6-foot point guard who plays on the AAU circuit for Team Durant, spent last season at Bethel Academy. He already holds offers from UMBC and Alcorn State among others.