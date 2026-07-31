Four-Star Guard Jamaal McKnight Jr. Transfers to Iowa United Prep for Senior Season
Maryland native Jamaal McKnight Jr. is on the move again.
Jamaal McKnight Transfers to Iowa United Prep
McKnight, a rising senior who began his high school basketball journey at DeMatha Catholic High School in the highly competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, is headed to the Midwest after spending last season at Long Island Lutheran High School.
McKnight, who plays on the AAU circuit for Team Durant, is transferring to Iowa United Prep in Des Moines, Iowa, according to a social media post on Instagram.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jamaal McKnight Jr to the Iowa United family! Looking forward to an incredible year ahead!!," Iowa United Prep said in an Instagram post on July 13.
Former NBA guard and 1987 NCAA championship hero Keith Smart takes over the Iowa United Prep program after serving as an assistant at Arkansas and with multiple NBA franchises.
McKnight, a four-star point guard, has also narrowed down his college list to seven schools:
- Boise State
- Butler
- California
- Pepperdine
- SMU
- UNLV
- Virginia Tech
McKnight wasn't the only DMV prospect making recruiting news.
Other DMV Recruiting News
Jymin Veney Trims His List
McKnight's AAU teammate, Jymin Veney, a rising senior point guard at St. John's College High School (Washington, DC) has also narrowed down his college list to seven schools:
- Delaware
- George Mason
- George Washington
- Saint Joseph's
- Hofstra
- Old Dominion
- St. Bonaventure
During his junior campaign at St. John's College High School, Veney helped lead the Cadets to an overall 26-8 record including a 10-3 mark in the WCAC. He was named first team all-conference.
"There was a ton of moments where he carried us," said Bethel Academy's Head Boys Basketball Coach and Director of Basketball Azhar Shamsudeen, who coached Veney at St. John's College High School last season.
Veney registered a triple-double against Jackson-Reed, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Washington, DC public school (DCPS) basketball program.
"He's going to have a really, really good senior year," said Shamsudeen. "This year he's got a chance to be one of the best players in the area."
Lonnie Lyons Announces Finalists
Another DMV product in the Class of 2027 has narrowed down hiscollege list. Clinton Grace Christian School's Lonnie Lyons has trimmed his list to eight colleges: Syracuse, Butler, VCU, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgetown, Washington and Virginia.
Lyons, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, is a four-star prospect who plays on the AAU circuit for Team Takeover.
St. James Adds Three More Division I Prospects
Meanwhile, the St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Virginia) is expanding their roster for the 2026-27 campaign with the addition of Division I prospects Christian Proctor, Isaiah Carpenter and Makiah Gray.
Proctor, a 6-foot-7-inch small forward who plays on the AAU circuit for Team Durant, joins the St. James Performance Academy after spending last season at Long Island Lutheran High School (LuHi) in Brookville, New York.
Proctor is a Washington, DC native who began his high school journey at DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Maryland).
Carpenter holds Division I offers from Morehead State, American, UTSA, Towson, UMass Lowell, Tennessee Tech and St. Bonaventure.
Gray, a talented 6-foot point guard who plays on the AAU circuit for Team Durant, spent last season at Bethel Academy. He already holds offers from UMBC and Alcorn State among others.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.