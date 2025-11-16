High School

From Quince Orchard to the NFL: Chop Robinson’s Rise — and His Mission to Give Back

First-round pick and PFWA All-Rookie linebacker Chop Robinson returns home to host a youth camp, celebrate his Maryland roots, and inspire the next generation at Quince Orchard High School

Brandy Simms

Current Miami Dolphin Chop Robinson, a Quince Orchard grad, signs the t-shirt of a young fan at his recent youth camp in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Quince Orchard High School graduate Chop Robinson made history last year when the Miami Dolphins selected the Gaithersburg, Maryland native in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Granted, Quince Orchard’s football program has had former players compete on the NFL gridiron in the past. Zach Kerr and Jason Ankrah were both undrafted free agents who made NFL rosters but Robinson was actually the first former Quince Orchard student-athlete to get drafted. 

“It’s a dream come true,” said Robinson, who was selected with the No. 21 overall pick. “I’ve been wanting to play in the NFL since I was five years old and now I’m able to do that so I’m just chasing my dream, that’s it.” 

Dominant High School Career Shapes a Future Star

During his tenure at Quince Orchard, Robinson was a terror on the gridiron. A four-star recruit, Robinson was often compared as a pass rusher to NFL standout and fellow Maryland native Chase Young.  

Robinson helped guide the Cougars to a 25-2 record during his high school career including a Maryland state championship in 2018. He was named an Under Armour All-American in 2019.  

Robinson was dynamic on the gridiron, registering 85 tackles (61 solo), three forced fumbles and an interception. He also recorded 14 sacks and finished his career as the program’s all-time sack leader. 

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson during practice in Spain, prior to Sunday's NFL game with the Washington Commanders.
Staying Home: Robinson Chooses Maryland Over National Powers

In the spring of 2020, Robinson announced his pledge to the University of Maryland, opting to stay in-state and compete for head coach Mike Locksley’s football program in College Park.  

Robinson, who was the top-ranked high school senior in the state, chose the Terrapins over Alabama, Clemson and Penn State among other top NCAA Division I programs. In 2021, Robinson was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Maryland. 

As a true freshman linebacker at the University of Maryland, Robinson played in all 13 games for the Terrapins and made one start. He registered 19 tackles and two sacks.  

A Breakout at Penn State and a Fast Climb to NFL Stardom

Robinson transferred to Penn State University after his freshman campaign at Maryland. In his first season as a Nittany Lion, Robinson, who became a defensive end, registered 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 12 games. 

During the 2023 campaign, Robinson, who recorded 7.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks, was named first team All-Big Ten at defensive end and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. 

As a rookie linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, Robinson was a ferocious defender and named to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie team. 

Giving Back: Chop Robinson’s Youth Camp Returns to Gaithersburg

In July, Robinson hosted a youth football camp at his high school. He said it was important for him to give back to the Quince Orchard High School community. 

“It means a lot,” said Robinson. “Coming here, the community had my back throughout my years here. I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without this community so I had to come back after my first year, get settled and then throw the camp for the kids. I plan on doing this every year so we’re going to have fun.” 

Dozens of youngsters attended the one-day camp including the children of former Quince Orchard High School football players. 

“I had to bring my son (Jerrison) out here and get some work in, just have some fun,” said Jerry Doye, a 1993 Quince Orchard High School graduate who played on the Cougars 1991 state championship football team. “I want him to learn the game. That’s all I can ask for.” 

Community Roots, Family Ties, and a New NFL Journey

John Robinson, Chop’s father, was one of his son’s first youth football coaches at the Montgomery Village Sports Association. 

“Montgomery Village Chiefs is an excellent program and it really laid the foundation of hard work and being a winner so he learned that at a very young age,” said John Robinson. 

John Robinson is also a die-hard Washington Commanders fan who will be watching this weekend’s game against his son’s Miami Dolphins team with interest. 

“It’s a family battle,” Chop Robinson admitted, “but I know he’s supporting me so I’m excited to be in Spain.” 

“I’m just happy that I can have some place to bring my young man,” said Doye. “It’s nice to see one of the alumni coming back and giving back to the community.” 

“This community did so much for me, this school did so much for me so I got to give back,” said Robinson. 

Published
BRANDY SIMMS

