From 'Rough' First Practice to 2,400 Points, Aidan Able Leaves John Carroll as a BCL Legend
Aidan Able smiled when he thought back to his first basketball practice at John Carroll School.
Humble Beginnings: The Practice That Started It All
“It was a rough one,” he said. “I wasn’t very athletic…I was going against a lot of older guys with a lot more experience. I struggled and had to figure it out.”
A Record-Setting Career Comes to a Close
Four years later, Able has a spot in John Carroll basketball and Baltimore Catholic League lore. His high school career ended Sunday evening at the 55th Baltimore Catholic League Tournament.
The Patriots, ranked No. 10 in the latest High School on SI Maryland Top 25, lost to 13th-ranked Archbishop Spalding in the quarterfinals at Loyola University of Maryland’s Reitz Arena.
More Than a Scorer: The IQ and Leadership That Defined Him
Able finished with 14 points and a game-best nine rebounds. The 6-foot-4 guard totaled a school-best 2,400 points with 603 rebounds and 300 assists.
Able fouled out with less than a minute remaining in regulation. He embraced Patriots coach Seth Goldberg before taking a seat on the bench.
Goldberg said Able, a two-time BCL first-team selection, is one of most unique players he’s coached.
“A lot of guys can score, a lot of guys can play the game, he’s got an IQ like very few,” said Goldberg, “but his character and the things he cares about, especially his teammates, is special.”
Able Passed NBA Star Immanuel Quickley in the John Carroll Record Books
Able never imagined being mentioned with current Toronto Raptor guard and former McDonald’s All-American Immanuel Quickley, who he surpassed as John Carroll’s all-time leading scorer. He’s the 11th player in BCL history to score 2,000 points.
Built in a Baltimore Basketball Family
Able’s support system starts with mother Kendall Peace-Able and father Joe Able. Joe Able, a longtime Baltimore City Schools police officer, was a basketball and football star at Lake Clifton-Eastern.
Kendall Peace-Able is one of Maryland’s most successful girls basketball coaches, leading her alma-mater, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, to two Class 3A state championships, 13 state final fours and 11 Baltimore City titles in 25 seasons.
At halftime of what would be her only child final high school game Sunday, Peace-Able was “grateful.”
“It’s really a mother-son relationship around basketball.” said Peace-Able. “Depending on the type of night or the situation he may ask for advice and we may talk about things, but I really enjoy allowing him as a young person and a responsible one to make his own decision.”
From Poly’s Sidelines to John Carroll Stardom
Able was a fixture inside Poly’s gymnasium growing up, watching his mother’s practices, and later, honing his dribbling skills on the sidelines.
Able said when he started middle school, Poly was likely his next destination. Poly’s boys basketball program was one of Maryland’s elite.
John Carroll, located about 30 minutes north of Baltimore in Harford County, struck a connection with Able.
“It’s definitely a great school. They care about education and they’re always willing to help” Able said. “They have resources everywhere.”
Next Stop UMBC: A Local Star Stays Home
Able is excited about his next chapter that’ll take him from John Carroll in Churchville to Catonsville and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC). He’s signed with the Retrievers back in November.
“They sent their whole coaching staff to watch me several times,” said Able. “They pretty showed the most love so I didn’t want to let go of a situation where it was the best fit for me…I know a lot of guys on their team, local guys that I played against.”
Able was humbled thinking about his journey at John Carroll..
“It definitely means a lot to me, it’s been a big part of my development and the person I’ve become,” Able said. “I wasn’t very confident coming into high school, but I’ve really built confidence. I feel like I’m leaving here with a family.”