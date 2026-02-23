Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 23, 2026
The top teams in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings cruised through the week, with the top 15 teams remaining unchanged.
However, there was churn in the bottom half of the rankings, with three new teams entering this week — Silverton at No. 20, Henley at No. 23 and Regis at No. 24.
1. Tualatin (22-1)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves allowed just 17 points combined in Three Rivers League wins over Tigard and St. Mary’s Academy.
2. West Linn (20-2)
Last week: 2
The Lions will get their shot at avenging their earlier loss to Tualatin in the regular-season finale Feb. 27.
3. South Medford (21-2)
Last week: 3
The Panthers close out their season by visiting Clackamas on Saturday for a nonleague showdown.
4. Benson (21-2)
Last week: 4
The Astros won the outright PIL championship.
5. Redmond (21-1)
Last week: 5
The Panthers secured the Intermountain Conference outright title.
6. Springfield (21-2)
Last week: 6
The Millers stayed unbeaten in Midwestern League play with a regular-season finale at Crater looming.
7. Crater (20-4)
Last week: 7
The Comets can earn a share of the Midwestern League title with wins in their final two games.
8. Jesuit (16-5)
Last week: 8
The Crusaders host Southridge on Feb. 24 with the Metro League title on the line.
9. West Albany (17-5)
Last week: 9
A 35-point win at Lebanon kept the Bulldogs alone atop the Mid-Willamette Conference standings.
10. South Albany (17-4)
Last week: 10
The RedHawks face a big matchup against Silverton at home on Feb. 24.
11. Southridge (15-7)
Last week: 11
The Skyhawks routed West Salem out of league and next will face Jesuit with the Metro League title at stake.
12. Vale (24-1)
Last week: 12
After crushing Burns in the district final, the Vikings will open the 3A state playoffs at home against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
13. Sherwood (21-3)
Last week: 13
The Bowmen have secured the outright Pacific Conference title.
14. Amity (24-2)
Last week: 14
The Warriors won the PacWest Conference district title with a third win over Taft and now await their Round of 16 Class 3A state playoff opponent.
15. Nelson (17-6)
Last week: 15
The Hawks clinched the outright Mt. Hood Conference title with a 63-60 road win at Clackamas.
16. Baker (20-4)
Last week: 17
The Bulldogs closed the regular season with a 58-point rout of Ontario.
17. Wilsonville (20-3)
Last week: 18
The Wildcats close the regular season with road games against their closest NWOC challengers (Canby, La Salle Prep).
18. Stayton (18-3)
Last week: 19
The Eagles won the outright Oregon West Conference title and have two nonleague games left on their schedule.
19. Oregon City (15-7)
Last week: 24
The Pioneers escaped an upset bid at Lake Oswego and next host West Linn in the final week of the regular season.
20. Silverton (17-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Foxes’ only two losses in Mid-Willamette Conference play were to West Albany.
21. South Salem (18-4)
Last week: 16
The Saxons lost to Mountainside in nonleague play.
22. Clackamas (17-5)
Last week: 21
The Cavaliers gave Nelson a run for their money before falling 63-60.
23. Henley (17-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The Hornets will repeat as Skyline Conference champions after blasting crosstown rival Mazama.
24. Regis (25-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Rams’ only loss this year was at Amity, and they’ll open the 2A state playoffs at home against Bonanza.
25. West Salem (13-10)
Last week: 22
The Titans lost by 28 at Southridge but will host South Salem for the final time this week.
Dropped Out
No. 20 Barlow
No. 23 Sheldon
No. 25 Seaside
Under Consideration
Bandon
Banks
Bend
La Salle Prep
Lebanon
Marist Catholic
North Bend
Valley Catholic
Weston-McEwen