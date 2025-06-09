High School

Harford Tech’s CJ Scism Voted Maryland Baseball Player of the Year for 2025

The senior right-hander dominated on the mound with a 0.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in just 50 innings for Harford Tech

Harry Lichtman

Harford Tech's CJ Scism was the fans' choice for Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Year.
Harford Tech's CJ Scism was the fans' choice for Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Year. / Harford Tech Baseball

Congratulations to Harford Tech's CJ Scism on being voted High School on SI Maryland Baseball Player of the Year for the 2025 season.

Scism, a senior right-handed pitcher on Harford Tech's team, had a standout performance on the mound this year, finishing with 92 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched, six wins, and an ERA of 0.70.

Scism received 48.89% of the vote, beating out Caden Carpenter, a senior on John Carroll, who finished second with 29.61%. Joey Coudon, a junior on John Carroll, finished third with 10.42%, and Cam Wilberding, a senior on Damascus, was fourth with 4.27%.

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland