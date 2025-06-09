Harford Tech’s CJ Scism Voted Maryland Baseball Player of the Year for 2025
The senior right-hander dominated on the mound with a 0.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in just 50 innings for Harford Tech
Congratulations to Harford Tech's CJ Scism on being voted High School on SI Maryland Baseball Player of the Year for the 2025 season.
Scism, a senior right-handed pitcher on Harford Tech's team, had a standout performance on the mound this year, finishing with 92 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched, six wins, and an ERA of 0.70.
Scism received 48.89% of the vote, beating out Caden Carpenter, a senior on John Carroll, who finished second with 29.61%. Joey Coudon, a junior on John Carroll, finished third with 10.42%, and Cam Wilberding, a senior on Damascus, was fourth with 4.27%.
Published