Former Georgetown Prep Baseball Star Signs with the Washington Nationals
On Wednesday, MLB first baseman and DMV native Matt Mervis, a graduate of Georgetown Prep, was signed by his hometown Washington Nationals on a minor-league deal with an invite to major league spring training. Nicknamed "Mash" Mervis, he has played 78 major league games with the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins over three seasons.
Mervis made his mark with two strong high school seasons at Georgetown Prep
Mervis, 27, was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Potomac, Md. He attended Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda where he was a star high school baseball player.
As a junior in 2015, Mervis posted a .409 batting average with 39 RBIs, while as a pitcher, he registered a 0.10 ERA with a 92 MPH fastball. Then, he had a strong senior season, in 2016, as he batted .348 with two home runs, while also posting a 1.13 ERA with 121 strikeouts.
Hometown product was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2016
As one of the top prospects, Mervis was selected by the Nationals in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. However, he chose to play collegiate baseball at Duke University.
The COVID-19 Pandemic cut short his senior season at Duke
After a COVID-shortened senior season at Duke, Mervis went unselected in the 2020 MLB Draft, but signed with the Cubs as an undrafted free agent. The Hoya alum has spent a majority of his professional career in the minors, where he has a .265 batting average and 101 home runs.
MLB Debut came with the Cubs in 2023
Mervis made his major league debut with the Cubs on May 5th, 2023. On June 15th, he was sent back down to Triple-A Iowa after hitting .167/.242/.289 with three home runs in 90 at bats.
Traded to Miami last December, Mervis made the Marlins 2025 Opening Day Roster
In December 2024, Mervis was traded to the Marlins and eventually made the team's 2025 Opening Day roster. The first baseman hit six home runs in his first 13 games, tying the Marlins' franchise record. In 42 appearances for Miami, Mervis slashed .175/.254/.383 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs.
With the Nationals needing a first baseman, perhaps Mervis could work his way through the team's farm system before getting called up again. The Nationals lack a clear established option at first base and Mervis provides depth at the position. For Mervis to make his MLB mark, he needs to show the same offensive prowess he has demonstrated at times on the AAA level.