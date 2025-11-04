High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The biggest result in the Mid-Atlantic Region involved one of the bitterest rivalries in South Carolina, where Dutch Fork toppled previous No. 4 Irmo 28-21, knocking the Yellow Jackets from the rankings.
The Silver Foxes built a 28-7 lead with nine minutes remaining before Irmo mounted a furious rally, scoring twice and driving to the Dutch Fork 4-yard line with 30 seconds left before tossing two incompletions on third- and fourth-and-1.
The Silver Foxes won for the 13th time in their last 14 meetings against their rivals and ended the Yellow Jackets’ 21-game home winning streak.
After the game, Silver Foxes coach Tom Knotts levied an accusation of cheating against their crosstown rivals, saying an Irmo player accessed his team’s Hudl account.
In Pennsylvania, No. 5 La Salle College ousted St. Joseph’s Prep 24-14, denying the Hawks the chance to win an eighth Class 6A title in the 10 seasons since the Keystone State expanded to six classes in 2016.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings – Nov. 3, 2025
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (9-1) (No. 1 nationally)
Last week: Def. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va.) 35-0
This week: at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (9-0) (No. 12 nationally)
Last week: Def. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 42-14
This week: Idle (No. 1 seed in WCAC Capital Division)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (10-0) (No. 19 nationally)
Last week: Def. Ben L. Smith (Greensboro, N.C.) 45-8
This week: Idle (vs. R.J. Reynolds-West Cabarrus winner, Class 7A playoffs, Nov. 14)
4. Harrisburg (Pa.) (10-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.), Class 6A District 3 second round
5. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (9-1)
Last week: Def. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) 24-14
This week: Idle (vs. Imhotep Charter-Abraham Lincoln winner, Class 6A District 12 final, Nov. 15)
6. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (9-1)
Last week: Def. Richland Northeast (Columbia, S.C.) 70-0
This week: vs. Beaufort (S.C.), Class 4A playoffs
7. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day 49-0
This week: vs. North Raleigh (N.C.) Christian Academy
8. Malvern Prep (Pa.) (8-1)
Last week: Def. William Penn Charter (Philadelphia) 49-14
This week: at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia)
9. Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) (9-1)
Last week: Def. Indian Land (Fort Mill, S.C.) 51-13
This week: Idle (vs. Catawba Ridge-Fort Mill winner, Class 5A Division 2 playoffs, Nov. 14)
10. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (8-1)
Last week: Def. Great Bridge (Chesapeake, Va.) 61-38
This week: vs. Western Branch (Chesapeake, Va.)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Easton (Pa.)
Hough (N.C.)
Howard (Wilmington, Del.)
Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, Md.)
–
