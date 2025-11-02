High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Nov. 2, 2025
Just when you’re ready to leave Mater Dei for dead, it rises back to life.
It lost to Centennial earlier this year, only to come back a week later to knock off Bishop Gorman.
A couple of weeks ago, it lost to Santa Margarita, and with its annual rivalry game with No. 1 St. John Bosco, many were ready to write the Monarchs off again.
So what do they do? They take down the top-ranked team in the High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings, jumbling things just as we enter the final full month of the season.
The immediate result is a new No. 1 team atop the Power 25 after 12 weeks, with St. Frances Academy and its dominant defense taking over from the Braves. However, the Panthers’ stay atop the rankings could be brief, as they’ll travel to South Florida this week to face new No. 2 IMG Academy in one of the biggest matchups of the season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Nov. 2, 2025
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va.) 35-0
Lowdown: Make it one touchdown allowed over six games for one of the nation’s nastiest defenses as they look ahead to their massive matchup in South Florida.
Next up: at No. 2 IMG Academy, Nov. 7
2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) 31-13
Lowdown: The Ascenders jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and never looked back to set up an epic showdown with their rivals, with the No. 1 ranking going into the postseason on the line.
Next up: vs. No. 1 St. Frances Academy, Nov. 7
3. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 37-12
Lowdown: The Rams tuned up for the postseason by completing their first undefeated regular season since 2020 thanks to two touchdown passes by junior QB Deuce Smith, while senior Jonathan Stafford ran for one score and caught a TD pass.
Next up: vs. Norcross (Ga.), Class 6A first round, Nov. 14
4. Buford (Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 35-3
Lowdown: The Wolves won the Region 8 championship — their 21st in 25 years — as QB Dayton Raiola finished 16-of-23 passing for 207 yards, throwing for one touchdown and running for another.
Next up: vs. Richmond Hill (Ga.), Class 6A first round, Nov. 14
5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Loyola (Los Angeles) 52-3
Lowdown: Senior QB Laird Finkel threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns, and the Trailblazers held the Cubs to 79 total yards and forced three turnovers.
Next up: TBD
6. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to No. 16 Mater Dei 36-31
Lowdown: The Braves couldn’t hold onto a 31-17 lead after senior WR Madden Williams became the school’s career leader in touchdown catches with 4:31 left in the third quarter.
Next up: TBD
7. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.) 60-29
Lowdown: Therman “Boogie” Williams had a career-high three interceptions to help the Huskies win a fifth consecutive Big West Conference-North Division title.
Next up: TBD
8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: Since the season ended, the Gaels have had three different teams slotted into the No. 4 spot in the Open Division bracket, with Foothill finally settling into the berth.
Next up: vs. Foothill (Nev.), Open Division semifinals, Nov. 14
9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) 48-26
Lowdown: The matchup of Louisiana’s top two teams in the most recent High School on SI Louisiana Top 25 rankings went to the Cougars, who got fumble returns for touchdowns from LB Kevin Martin and DL Richard Anderson to clinch at least a share of the district title.
Next up: at Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.), Nov. 6
10. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Keller (Texas) Central 49-3
Lowdown: The Dragons wrapped up a second straight undefeated regular season and 21st in the program’s 63-year history, going into their bye week on a defensive high, giving up only 17 points over their last four games.
Next up: TBD, Conference 6A playoffs, Nov. 13
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. No. 23 Chaminade-Madonna 27-21
Lowdown: One of South Florida’s biggest rivalries turned on a Raiders defense that turned the Lions over twice and blocked a field goal in the second half, converting them into 13 points.
Next up: TBD, Class 5A playoffs, Nov. 13
12. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 42-14
Lowdown: The Stags forced three first-half turnovers, returning two for touchdowns that helped them earn a 19th consecutive win.
Next up: TBD, WCA playoffs, Nov. 14
13. Carrollton (Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) 55-22
Lowdown: The Trojans won the clash of Region 2 unbeatens to claim the title, with Cameron Wood running for four touchdowns and Rontre Welch returning a kickoff 99 yards for a score after the Tigers closed to within 34-22.
Next up: vs. North Forsyth (Ga.), Class 6A first round, Nov. 14
14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) 31-6
Lowdown: The Ironmen wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Non-Public A state championships by dominating their Super Football Conference rival, with sophomore RB Ca’Si Thomas running for two touchdowns and QB Carson Schoen going 9-of-10 passing for 160 yards and a score.
Next up: TBD, Non-Public A state playoffs, Nov. 7
15. Allen (Texas) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Boyd (McKinney, Texas) 63-0
Lowdown: The Eagles posted their fourth shutout of the season while rolling up over 600 total yards, with QB Jeremiah Daoud going 11-of-21 for 178 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 89 yards and another score.
Next up: at Plano (Texas) East, Nov. 6
16. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (7-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. No. 6 St. John Bosco 36-31
Lowdown: It’s been 10 years since the Monarchs lost twice in a season, but all that turmoil washed away with a second-half rally to knock off the nation’s top-ranked team — who just happens to be their Trinity League archrival.
Next up: TBD
17. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Mansfield (Texas) 70-21
Lowdown: The Panthers have scored 62 or more points in each of their past five games, with Kiante Ingram rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while junior G’yrell Smith added 160 yards and two scores.
Next up: vs. Crowley (Texas), Nov. 6
18. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. California (San Ramon, Calif.) 52-14
Lowdown: The Spartans held the Grizzlies to 238 total yards and built a 31-7 halftime lead en route to the East Bay Athletic League win.
Next up: vs. Clayton Valley Charter (Concord, Calif.), Nov. 7
19. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Ben L. Smith (Greensboro, N.C.) 45-8
Lowdown: The Whirlies pulled away behind freshman QB Brody Lowe’s five touchdown passes to win a seventh consecutive conference title as they look ahead to defending their Class 4A state championship.
Next up: TBD, Class 4A playoffs, Nov. 7
20. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Los Alamitos (Calif.) 76-49
Lowdown: The Diablos scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to escape the upset bid and win the Alpha League title.
Next up: TBD
21. Cass Tech (Detroit) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Northville (Mich.) 46-3
Lowdown: Senior S Marcus Jennings returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage and later forced a fumble on a sack that DE Darrius Summers III returned for another score as the Technicians opened defense of their Division 1 title with a dominant performance.
Next up: vs. Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.), Division 1 District 6 final, Nov. 7
22. Bixby (Okla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Deer Creek (Okla.) 79-15
Lowdown: Spartans coach Loren Montgomery picked up career win No. 150, and Bixby scored 72 straight points to erase an early 15-7 deficit.
Next up: at Norman (Okla.), Nov. 7
23. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (7-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas 27-21
Lowdown: The Lions led 21-14 after junior RB Lee Prince Jr.’s 81-yard touchdown run with 1:43 left in the third quarter, but turnovers on their next two possessions proved costly.
Next up: TBD, Class 1A playoffs, Nov. 13
24. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Cesar Chavez (Laveen, Ariz.) 63-0
Lowdown: Sophomore QB Jax Sculley was 9-of-15 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns with one interception before leaving early to rest up for next week’s showdown with crosstown rival Chandler, and freshman WR Roman Oliver caught two touchdown passes.
Next up: at Chandler (Ariz.), Nov. 7
25. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (7-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 41-14
Lowdown: The Eagles claimed a share of the Trinity League title thanks to Mater Dei’s win as Jaion Smith ran for 127 yards and a touchdown, while JSerra let go of coach Victor Santa Cruz following the game.
Next up: TBD
Dropped Out
None
Under Consideration
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Elder (Cincinnati)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
Randle (Richmond, Texas)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)