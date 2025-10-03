Indian Creek’s Caton Crowder commits to Randolph-Macon, extending Maryland/DC pipeline
Indian Creek lacrosse attackman Caton Crowder becomes the latest Maryland high school talent to join the Randolph-Macon lacrosse program.
Randolph-Macon’s Recruiting Surge
In recent weeks, Randolph-Macon has emerged as one of the hottest destinations for Maryland/DC lacrosse talent. Head coach J.B. Sheridan, now in his 16th season, has built one of the strongest pipelines from the region in years. His program, competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), is closing in on its first conference title and NCAA Division III postseason appearance under his leadership.
What sets Sheridan apart, according to many, is his ability to identify talent early and build long-term trust with players and families. His staff has consistently targeted versatile student-athletes capable of thriving both in the classroom and on the field, creating a balanced roster that continues to elevate Randolph-Macon’s national profile.
Crowder fits that mold perfectly.
Crowder’s Impact at Indian Creek
Crowder, a 2026 attackman from Indian Creek, became the latest to join the Yellow Jackets. Under new head coach Joe Casalino, Crowder delivered a standout junior season this spring, reaching the 100-goal career milestone and cementing himself as a leader in the Eagles’ offense.
His play earned him selection to the MIAA “B” All-Conference team and All-Annapolis Capital Gazette Honorable Mention.
Why Randolph-Macon?
Crowder said his decision came down to the people and culture he found at Randolph-Macon. After meeting with Sheridan and associate head coach Ryan Rohde, he felt certain it was the right fit both academically and athletically.
Crowder also highlighted the program’s strong sense of family, noting how connected current players are with alumni and coaches. That atmosphere, combined with the chance for early playing time, gave him confidence that Ashland, Virginia, is where he belongs.
Looking Ahead
Crowder becomes another piece of Sheridan’s growing Maryland/DC recruiting class. For both the player and the program, the timing feels right: Crowder returns to his high school team which is continuing to lay a strong foundation under a new coach, while preparing to joing the squad at Randolph-Macon which is looking to reach new heights under Sheridan.
Many congratulations and best of luck to Caton Crowder! Sure enough, he is the latest of multiple lacrosse players talked about on here who both have the opportunity to be pioneers in getting things going for a high school program under a new coach and to be involved in a college program getting to even higher levels under a successful coach.