Fueled by Former Wisconsin Prep Stars UW-River Falls Wins NCAA Division III Football National Championship
With the spirit, determination, and perseverance reminiscent of football's greatest legends, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls football team delivered a tough, tenacious performance for the ages.
Several former Wisconsin high school players made a lasting impact as UW-River Falls knocked off defending champion North Central College 24-14 in the 2025 Stagg Bowl at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio (Home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame) to claim the NCAA Division III National Championship on Jan. 4, 2026.
As veteran head coach Matt Walker, in his 15th season at the helm, hoisted the championship trophy it brought a remarkable, history-making journey to a thrilling, heart-pounding conclusion.
It was the first national championship in program history for underdog UW-River Falls, which overcame an early 14-3 deficit in the contest and finished with a program-best 14-1 overall record. The statement-making come-from-behind victory took on added significance as the Falcons became the ninth Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) football program to win a national title.
"It was 15 years to get here," said an emotional Walker, in a post-game interview with CBS Sports following the David-versus-Goliath marquee matchup. "I had teams that won no games, teams that won one, and teams that won two. Everybody just kept fighting, supporting, and staying committed to this vision. I am speechless. The entire playoff run felt like it was for more than just these players. It was for the coaches that stayed with me, the entire campus, and the town of River Falls.”
Kaleb Blaha, a 6-foot-2, 201-pound senior quarterback from Coon Rapids, Minn., delivered a historic performance on the biggest stage, finishing with 419 total yards and three total touchdowns to earn Stagg Bowl Most Valuable Player honors. In the process, Blaha shattered the all-time single-season total yards record, surpassing former Louisiana State University star and current Cincinnati Bengals' QB Joe Burrow's mark of 6,039 yards set in 2019. Blaha finished the season with 6,189 total scrimmage yards, according to a release from WIACsports.com.
The Falcons trailed 14-10 at halftime but responded to the pressure-packed challenge by scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half, including what became a game-winning 7-yard touchdown run by Blaha with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The biggest Wisconsin influence was felt on the defensive side of the ball as Gage Timm, a standout senior linebacker from Shawano, Wis., registered 13 tackles with two sacks and recovered a fumble.
Freshman linebacker Noah Nusbaum from Roberts, Wis., contributed seven tackles, junior defensive lineman John Klefstad from Boyceville, Wis., finished with six tackles, and senior defensive lineman Jack Olson from Prescott, Wis., had five tackles with an interception.
Olson's critical interception and 15-yard return deep in North Central territory came with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, ultimately setting up the final touchdown for UW-River Falls.
Senior kicker Justin Scheberl from Fond du Lac, Wis., converted a 25-yard field goal and three extra points for the Falcons.
Thirty-seven former Wisconsin high school football players contributed throughout the memorable season for UW-River Falls including: junior wide receiver Joel Humphrey (Turtle Lake), junior wide receiver Ben Wesolowski (Wittenberg-Birnamwood), junior defensive back Evan Krien (Catholic Central), senior linebacker Gage Timm (Shawano), freshman running back Rudy Kletsch (Stanley-Boyd), junior defensive back Brian Ball (Merrill), sophomore long snapper Brandon Bedalov (Waukesha West), freshman running back Diego Schmitt (Spring Valley), freshman defensive back Alex Anderson (Eleva-Strum), senior kicker Justin Scheberl (Fond du Lac), freshman kicker/punter Jeffrey Freund (Beaver Dam), freshman defensive back Jared Schultz (Northwood-Solon Springs), junior running back Ashten Quade (Ellsworth), freshman wide receiver Kaleb Neuenfeldt (Marshfield), sophomore defensive back Gage Monpas (Wausau West), sophomore defensive back Bradley Arndorfer (Eau Claire Memorial), sophomore linebacker Tanner Kaufman (Northwestern), freshman linebacker Noah Nusbaum (St. Croix Central), sophomore defensive lineman Levi Bolstad (Onalaska), junior defensive lineman Brady Block (Prescott), junior defensive lineman Mitchell Kallies (Oconto Falls), freshman linebacker Cooper Cornish (McFarland), senior defensive lineman Connor McKenzie (Sheboygan South), freshman offensive lineman Jack Dietz (Shawano), sophomore defensive lineman Cayden Kershaw (Wausau West), freshman defensive lineman Max Dietzman (Medford), senior offensive lineman Kevin Spahn (Middleton), sophomore offensive lineman Payton Kopp (Elmwood-Plum City), junior offensive lineman Kyle Norman (Tomahawk), sophomore offensive lineman Grayden Thatcher (Chippewa Falls), junior offensive lineman D.J. Fox (Union Grove), freshman defensive lineman Xavier Hankes (Osceola), freshman wide receiver Evan Olson (Pepin), freshman defensive lineman Sam Aho (Baldwin-Woodville), senior defensive lineman Jack Olson (Prescott), freshman defensive lineman Dominic Miller (Green Bay Southwest), and junior defensive lineman John Klefstad (Boyceville).
Box Score
Complete Roster
