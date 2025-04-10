John Carroll lacrosse star Mason Bezold commits to St. Vincent (PA)
High school student-athletes from Catholic high schools have a long history continuing their athletic careers at Catholic colleges and universities and such is the case of 2025 John Carroll lacrosse attackman Mason Bezold.
Bezold recently announced he has committed his talents to Western Pennsylvania where he has committed to the St. Vincent Bearcats, who are members of Division III’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) and led by fifth-year coach Zach Wilfong. While Bezold will continue to sport gold in his lacrosse uniforms, he will swap black for green.
Bezold also is going to compete for a program that has been a regular conference contender under their coach. The Bearcats have appeared in the four-team PAC Lacrosse Tournament each of the past three seasons (no tournament in 2021), and they made the title game in both 2022 and 2023. As of right now, St. Vincent’s hopes of continuing that streak this year are in pretty good shape.
In addition to being a Catholic institution, several factors contributed to Bezold choosing St. Vincent.
First of all, he really admires the direction and coaching style of Coach Wilfong and assistant coach Sam Stevenson. Secondly, while there are several other college lacrosse programs Bezold probably could go to and start right away, he chose one with a larger roster in which he would have to go through competition to earn a starting position, or at least a fair amount of playing time. As for the academic part, St. Vincent offers an excellent Pre-law program in Criminology, Law, and Society, which aligns well with the field of study he is interested in pursuing.
Many congratulations and best of luck to Mason Bezold! One more note is that the next step for Coach Wilfong is to win the PAC Tournament for the first time. Of course, that would also lead to a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Might we see both happen, and maybe more, while Bezold is enjoying his days in Latrobe, Pennsylvania?