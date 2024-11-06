John Carroll lacrosse star Owen Chesla commits to Embry-Riddle
As many MIAA Lacrosse supporters know, several players from the league have chosen to continue their lacrosse journeys by committing to programs in Florida. It’s inspiring to see our beloved sport growing so rapidly in the Sunshine State. One of the most impressive aspects of this trend is the diversity of Florida programs that “MIAAers” have selected. And, as lacrosse continues to thrive in Florida, we can expect that number to increase.
Recently, a student-athlete from John Carroll joined this list. For a while, 2025 Patriots defenseman Owen Chesla had dreamed of attending a college where he could pursue his passion for flying while also playing lacrosse. Now, that dream is becoming a reality. Owen has committed to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, where he’ll join the Eagles in Division II.
Congratulations to Owen and his family. During his college years, he’ll not only play lacrosse but also enjoy the beautiful nearby beaches and the Daytona International Speedway. When Severn attackman Trey Dring, now a sophomore at Embry-Riddle, committed a couple of years ago, some wondered if this might be the start of a recruiting pipeline between the program and the MIAA. With Owen’s commitment two years later, it seems that this connection may indeed be taking shape.
As for Embry-Riddle Lacrosse’s future, supporters have every reason to feel optimistic. Coach John Jez is set to begin his first season with the Eagles, and his track record in college lacrosse speaks for itself. Most recently, Jez led Post University, where he revitalized a team that hadn’t won a game in the season prior to his arrival. His coaching career began at Pace University in the early 2000s, but the pinnacle of his career was his 2007-2017 tenure at LIU Post (now Long Island University). There, he amassed an impressive 163-63 record in Division II, leading his teams to seven NCAA DII Tournament Semifinals, three Championship appearances, and two National Titles.
If Jez’s coaching success carries over to Daytona Beach, there’s no reason Embry-Riddle can’t achieve great things with him at the helm—and with Owen Chesla, his first MIAA recruit, contributing to the team. Owen will arrive in Jez’s second season, by which time Jez’s system should be well-established. Notably, Owen already knows what it’s like to be part of a new coaching era, as he played for John Carroll under Coach Gunnar Waldt in 2024, Waldt’s first season with the Bel Air, MD program.