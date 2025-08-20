McDonogh Lacrosse Coach Andy Hilgartner Steps Down, Takes Over at Georgetown Prep
The Andy Hilgartner era is over at McDonogh School.
Hilgartner Ends Historic Run at McDonogh
After winning four Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference lacrosse championships in 17 seasons at the Owings Mills (Md.) private school, Hilgartner has stepped down to become the new coach at Georgetown Prep.
His departure was first reported by Prep Lacrosse.
Gratitude for McDonogh, Excitement for Georgetown Prep
“It’s been amazing being at McDonogh,” Hilgartner said to the Baltimore Sun. “It’s an incredible school, a great community, and I’m so grateful to coach all the kids that I did and have the relationships with them, the parents and the alumni. So it was a really hard decision, but I’m excited for a new chapter at this time and everything Georgetown Prep is about.”
Replacing Scott Urick at Georgetown Prep
Hilgartner is replacing Scott Urick, who parted ways with Georgetown Prep last month. Urick led the Little Hoyas to three Interstate Athletic Conference championships in nine seasons (92-36), with the most recent title in 2023.
A Championship Legacy at McDonogh
Hilgartner went 223-72 at McDonogh, winning the MIAA A crowns in 2016, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The Eagles (12-6) lost to eventual champ Calvert Hall College in this past spring’s MIAA A semifinals.
McDonogh finished No. 4 in the final High School on SI DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 rankings in the spring.
McDonogh’s 3-peat run (2022-2024) was the second in MIAA A history (Calvert Hall was the first, 2017-2019). Hilgartner’s four titles are third-most in the MIAA A era behind Calvert Hall’s Bryan Kelly (six) and former Boys’ Latin School coach Bob Shriver (five).
Shriver’s final game was a loss to Hilgartner and the Eagles in the 2015 MIAA A semifinals at Johns Hopkins University. Hilgartner’s last game with McDonogh was a 12-10 defeat to Calvert Hall in the semifinals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium back in May.
From Calvert Hall to McDonogh: Full Coaching Journey
Hilgartner, a 1989 Calvert Hall graduate, replaced Booker Corrigan, now a lacrosse play-by-play announcer for ESPN and CBS, in 2008 after serving as an assistant. He previously coached at Severn School, Woodberry Forest School (Va.) and Sewickley (Pa.) Academy.
Hilgartner, who coached the last of his three sons during the spring, is ready to take on a new challenge.
Ready for a New Challenge
"I'm excited for this new chapter at Georgetown Prep and can't wait to get started," Hilgartner said to USA Lacrosse Magazine. "It's an amazing school with an incredible lacrosse tradition built by the many alums and coaches like Kevin Giblin, Charlie Horning, and Scott Urick. I am beyond grateful for this new opportunity."