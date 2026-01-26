Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - Jan. 26, 2026
High school basketball season continues in the state of Maryland. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played from Jan. 19-25.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Armani Fowles of Blake.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 1, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Christian Kennard, Blake
Kennard, a senior, was dominant with 26 points to lead Blake over Northwest 77-65.
Jaylin Outtara, Northwest
Outtara, a senior, was valiant in a losing effort with 30 points in the Jaguars' loss to the Bengals.
Dez Ainsworth, Riverdale Baptist
Ainsworth is once again nominated this week. The senior dropped 30 points to lift Riverdale Baptist to an 82-69 victory over New Hope Academy.
Jamari Rogers, St. Charles
Rogers is also back with another dominant performance. The junior dropped 39 points in St. Charles' 83-73 win over Great Mills.
Xavier Oree, Williamsport
Oree, a senior, finished with 22 points and nine rebounds to lift Williamsport over Middletown in a 54-53 thriller.
Cameron Breighner, Mountain Ridge
Breighner is also nominated again this week. The senior dropped 26 points in Mountain Ridge's 71-45 victory over Northern Garrett.
Isaiah Johnson, Atholton
Johnson, a senior, finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, and six blocks in Atholton's 71-52 win over Oxon Hill.
Chase Mitchell, Wootton
Mitchell, a senior, dropped an astonishing 30 points and eight rebounds in Wootton's 71-36 blowout win over Northwood.
Lester Walker, Watkins Mill
Walker, a sophomore, also looked impressive in a losing effort with 35 points in Watkins Mill's 68-62 loss to Wootton.
Ethan Ray, Damascus
Ray had a pair of strong performances this past week. First, the junior dropped 24 points in Damascus' 69-39 blowout win over Northwood. Then, he erupted with 30 points in the Swarmin' Hornets' thrilling 72-70 OT win over Rockville.
Mason Leonard, Urbana
Leonard, a junior, finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Urbana's 67-62 win over Thomas Johnson.
Dion Walker, Wise
Walker, a senior, finished with a remarkable 30 points and eight rebounds in Wise's 89-53 beatdown of Northwestern.
Jevon Hawkins, Avalon
Last week's winner, Hawkins, stepped up once again. The sophomore erupted with 34 points, seven rebounds, and three steals in Avalon's 85-73 victory over Clinton Grace Christian.
Toran Ayama, Avalon
Ayana, a junior, also made an impression in the same game with 28 points to help the Black Knights.
