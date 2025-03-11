Josh Czerski Resigns As Head Basketball Coach at Loyola Blakefield
After two seasons as Loyola Blakefield basketball coach, Josh Czerski announced Monday evening he’s stepping down.
“After careful consideration, I have made the decision to step down in order to prioritize spending time with my son, Daniel, and focus on my family during these important years of his life.” Czerski said in a post on his Instagram page.
Czerski went 38-32 in two seasons at Loyola, including a 18-17 mark this past season. The Dons, No. 22 in the latest High School on SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, reached the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League Tournament quarterfinals.
Before Loyola, Czerski spent six seasons at Parkville where he went 116-33 and won the Maryland Class 4A state championship in 2023. He spent one season as an assistant at fellow MIAA A and Baltimore Catholic League member John Carroll School, and three as an assistant at Penn State University-York, where he was a team captain and two-time second-team All-Conference selection as a player.
Czerski was a four-year letter winner at now-defunct Towson Catholic High. Towson Catholic won the MIAA A and Baltimore Catholic League championship in his senior year in 2007.
Czerski, who succeeded Josh Davalli at Loyola, was the third former Baltimore Catholic League player to coach a member school, joining Davalli (Cardinal Gibbons graduate) and Mark Karcher, who coached at his alma-mater St. Frances Academy.
Czerski said he was grateful for the opportunity at Loyola.
“It has been a privilege to contribute to the program during my time here, and I have great respect for the athletes and coaches I’ve had the chance to work with,” said Czerski.