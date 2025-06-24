High School

Khyree Jackson’s Family Launches Memorial Scholarship to Benefit Student-Athletes at His High School Alma Mater

The scholarship supports college-bound students and athletes at Maryland's Dr. Henry Wise High School

The family of former University of Oregon and Maryland high school football star Khyree Jackson, who was killed in a car accident just weeks after being selected by Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft, has established a scholarship in his honor at Dr. Henry Wise High School.
Tragedy Spurs Tribute to Promising NFL Talent

Maryland native Khyree Jackson was killed nearly a year ago in a car accident that occurred just weeks after the former University of Oregon cornerback was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Jackson’s Parents Establish Scholarship to Uplift Future Students

Jackson’s parent’s, Raymond and Ebbony, have decided to honor his memory by establishing a scholarship that helps deserving college students and athletes.  

According to the Khyree Jackson Foundation website, the Khyree Jackson Memorial Scholarship honors the life of Khyree Jackson and ensures his legacy continues to inspire future generations by providing opportunities to young athletes and students from his alma mater, Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School

$1,000 Awards for JUCO or 4-Year College-Bound Seniors

The high school is located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and is part of the Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) district. A $1,000 college scholarship will be awarded to a senior planning to attend a junior college (JUCO) or a four-year college or university. 

For more information visit www.khyreejacksonfoundation.org 

After his a high school career at Wise High School, Khyree Jackson went on to a stellar career with the Oregon Ducks.
