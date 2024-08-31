Live score updates from DMV showdown between Archbishop Spalding and DeMatha
Cavaliers and Stags battle for state and national prestige as MIAA and WCAC powers meet
It's a Saturday night high school special in Maryland as MIAA power Archbishop Spalding hosts WCAC stalwart DeMatha in a huge contests for both programs.
Spalding, led by University of Maryland bound quarterback Malik Washington, has already made big statement this season, traveling to Ohio last week and defeating Archbishop Hoban, 28-14. DeMatha is playing its 2024 season opener after falling to Our Lady of Good Counsel in last year's WCAC championship game.
Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the DeMatha at Archbishop Spalding game.
1
2
3
4
T
DeMatha
Archbishop Spalding
LIVE UPDATES: DEMATHA AT ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET
