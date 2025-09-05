Live updates: No. 2 St. John Bosco hosts No. 4 St. Frances Academy in High School on SI National Game of the Week
In a battle of national powerhouses, No. 2 St. John Bosco will host No. 4 St. Frances Academy tonight in the High School on SI "Game of the Week." The high-stakes high school football matchup with potential national championship implications is set for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff at Panish Family Stadium.
The field will be loaded with talent, as the game features a combined 76 players with at least one Division I offer. St. John Bosco alone has 39 of those players with an FBS or FCS offer.
The Braves of St. John Bosco (2-0) are coming off a dominant 66-7 win over El Paso Eastwood (Texas). The victory was spearheaded by a relentless offensive attack that saw sophomore quarterback Koa Malau'ulu lead the Braves to a 45-0 halftime lead. On the ground, sophomore running back Corey Hinton and senior running back Daniel McGuire ran for multiple touchdowns, while sophomore wide receiver DJ Tubbs had a pair of scores.
St. Frances Academy, making the 2,600-mile trip from Baltimore, is a physically imposing team that prides itself on a dominant ground game and a defense anchored by a pair of five-star senior recruits, defensive end Zion Elee, committed to Maryland, and safety Jireh Edwards, an Alabama commit.
The Panthers opened their season with an impressive 42-13 rout of Chaminade-Madonna (FL). In that win, junior running back Sa'Nir Brooks and senior running back Jaylen Burke were unstoppable, each rushing for over 100 yards as the Panthers' offense amassed more than 320 yards on the ground.
This will be the second time the two programs have met, with the Braves winning the previous matchup, 37-14, back in 2023. This year, with both teams bringing a wealth of talent to the field, the game is poised to be a much tighter contest.
The outcome could hinge on which team can successfully impose its will - St. Frances with its ground game, or St. John Bosco with its potent passing attack.
Live Updates: No. 2 St. John Bosco vs. No. 4 St. Frances Academy
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
St. Frances Academy
St. John Bosco
Pregame
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.