Loyola Blakefield’s Carter Zygala Commits to Washington College Lacrosse

The 2026 long-stick midfielder joins a strong MIAA-to-Washington College pipeline under head coach and alum John Nostrant

Loyola Blakefield's Carter Zygala has announced his commitment to Washington College where he will play for coach John Nostrant.
For the second consecutive MIAA lacrosse recruiting announcement in as many days, a 2026 long-stick midfielder has committed to a college program situated in a scenic riverfront setting. This time, the destination is right in the heart of the region: Washington College in historic Chestertown, Maryland.

Loyola Blakefield’s Carter Zygala recently announced his commitment to join the Shoremen, adding his name to a growing list of MIAA standouts bound for the Eastern Shore.

A Pipeline as Strong as Ever

The MIAA-to-Washington College connection is thriving. In 2025, 16 former MIAA players suited up for head coach John Nostrant, a Washington College alum who took over the program in 2022. While his tenure has had its ups and downs, Nostrant has built a strong recruiting foundation — and next season, the roster will largely be composed of players he personally recruited.

Why Zygala Chose Washington College

When asked about his decision, Zygala cited multiple factors:

  • Playing for Coach Nostrant, a highly respected figure in the lacrosse community who he believes can develop him both on and off the field
  • The Shoremen’s strong lacrosse tradition and competitive Centennial Conference schedule
  • The school’s rigorous academics and active alumni network
  • The appeal of living near the water in Chestertown’s charming, historic setting

Looking Ahead

With Washington College’s roster increasingly shaped by Nostrant’s recruits, Zygala will join a program positioned for growth — and possibly contention — in the Centennial Conference.

Congratulations to Carter Zygala, who will soon swap his Loyola Blakefield blue and gold for Washington College maroon and black. If the current pipeline is any indication, he’ll have no shortage of familiar MIAA faces around him when he steps on the field in Chestertown.

