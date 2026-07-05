Maryland All-Met Guard Nyair McCoy Commits to SEC Program

Bishop McNamara High School four-star point guard Nyair McCoy is headed to the Southeastern Conference.

An All-Met Playmaker Heads to the SEC

McCoy, a 5-foot-4-inch rising senior, has committed to play college basketball at the University of Mississippi. McCoy, who earned first team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference honors and was named first team All-Met last season, made her announcement on social media.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me throughout this journey," McCoy wrote in an Instagram post. "I also want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who believed in me, pushed me, and supported me every step of the way."

Leading McNamara to National Prominence

During her junior campaign at the Forestville, Maryland private school, McCoy helped lead the Lady Mustangs to a 29-3 record and the No. 2 ranking in the final 2025-26 High School On SI Top 25 national rankings.

Crawford Takes Over at St. Mary's Ryken

Meanwhile, St. Mary's Ryken High School in Leonardtown, Maryland has hired Marcus Crawford as its new girls basketball coach, bringing in a coach with both collegiate and high school experience. Crawford will also join the St. Mary's Ryken faculty as an English teacher.

Crawford brings a dynamic combination of coaching success, classroom experience, and program-building expertise to the St. Mary's Ryken community. Most recently, Crawford served as Head Girls Basketball Coach at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School in Florida where he guided the program from 3-14 to 14-9 in his first season. He also guided the program to its first district semifinal appearance in five years.

Success on and off the Court

Under his leadership, the team also achieved a 3.95 GPA, reflecting Crawford's strong emphasis on academic accountability and character development.

"Marcus is a program builder who understands what it takes to compete at a high level while developing student-athletes of strong character," said St. Mary's Ryken Principal Dr. Tom Campbell. "His energy, vision, and commitment to excellence make him an outstanding addition to our athletics program and our faculty."

Crawford's coaching background includes experience at both the high school and collegiate levels. He served as a women's basketball assistant coach at Saint Leo University where he helped develop multiple all-conference players, contributed to victories over nationally ranked teams, and played a key role in recruiting and player development. Crawford also coached at Trinity Collegiate School and has worked with Team Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit, coaching elite-level student-athletes and preparing them for collegiate competition.

Ready for the WCAC Challenge

The girls basketball program at St. Mary's Ryken competes in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), one of the nation's premier high school athletic conferences.

"I am honored to join the St. Mary's Ryken community," said Crawford. "My goal is to build a program rooted in discipline, accountability, and daily growth -- one that competes at a high level in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference while developing confident leaders prepared for success beyond basketball."