Final 2025-26 Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings

The Ontario Christian girls basketball team’s season ended almost a month ago when the Knights knocked off Archbishop Murphy in the CIF Open Division state championship game behind 24 points from High School On SI Southern California player of the year Kaleena Smith .

CIF rules precluded Ontario Christian from playing in any of the prestigious national postseason tournaments, but its accomplishments during the regular season stood up to anything its rivals around the country put up the rest of the way.

As a result, the Knights find themselves atop the final High School On SI Top 25 girls basketball national rankings and wearing the crown as our 205-26 National Champions.

Meanwhile, we applaud the work done by DME Academy at Chipotle Nationals over Easter weekend, defeating Long Island Lutheran, top seed St. James Performance Academy and finally Bullis School to become the fifth consecutive Florida school to win the prestigious tournament.

DME vaults to No. 4 in our final rankings.

DME rolled past the Maryland private school state champions 68-49 on Saturday, with Indiana signee Gigi Battle leading the way with a near triple-double — 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

DME Academy senior shooting guard GiGi Battle (24) helped lead the Daytona Beach squad to the Chipotle Nationals title. | DME Academy girls basketball

USC commit Sara Okeke added 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting with six rebounds as DME led wire-to-wire, pulling away in the second half after leading 34-28 at halftime.

1. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (35-2)

Previous Rank: 1

2. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (29-3)

Previous Rank: 3

3. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (29-2)

Previous Rank: 4

4. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL) (25-4)

Previous Rank: Unranked

DME arrived in Indiana as the No. 5 seed to Chipotle Nationals but caught fire in three games to prove it belongs in the top five of our final rankings.

5. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (28-3)

Previous Rank: 5

6. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (30-2)

Previous Rank: 6

7. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (29-7)

Previous Rank: 9

The Bulldogs reached the Chipotle final with wins over Bishop Gorman and Westtown before running into the DME buzzsaw.

8. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (27-0)

Previous Rank: 2

9. Sage Hill (Newport Coast, CA) (28-6)

Previous Rank: 7

10. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (29-4)

Previous Rank: 10

11. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (30-3)

Previous Rank: 8

12. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (21-6)

Previous Rank: 11

The Crusaders couldn’t build off the momentum of their run to The Throne championship game, falling to DME in the first round at Chipotle Nationals.

13. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (29-1)

Previous Rank: 12

14. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (23-4)

Previous Rank: 14

The Strivers were the top seed at Chipotle Nationals but fell by 10 to DME in the semifinals.

15. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (31-4)

Previous Rank: 13

16. Hoover (Hoover, AL) (35-1)

Previous Rank: 17

17. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (29-3)

Previous Rank: 16

Westtown lost to Bullis in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals.

18. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (23-4)

Previous Rank: 15

The Gaels lost in Round 1 of Chipotle Nationals to Bullis.

19. Miami Country Day (Miami, FL) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 18

20. Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, UT) (26-0)

Previous Rank: 19

21. Putnam City North (Oklahoma City, OK) (30-1)

Previous Rank: 20

22. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (33-5)

Previous Rank: 21

23. Davis (Yakima, WA) (24-2)

Previous Rank: 22

24. West Linn (West Linn, OR) (26-3)

Previous Rank: 23

25. North Paulding (Dallas, GA) (30-2)

Previous Rank: 24