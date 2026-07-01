Legacy Recruit Notebook: Brother of Kon Knueppel Commits to Duke; Siblings with NFL Ties Choose Notre Dame

Legacy recruits continue to roll in as the 2026-27 high school sports season draws closer.

A handful of notable high school standouts have announced their commitments, with other athletes receiving offers or under consideration by Division I programs.

Back in December, High School On SI compiled a list of student-athletes with ties to professional athletes. Earlier this month, the latest updates were provided.

Here are some more recent announcements with connections to the NBA and the NFL:

Kager Knueppel, Wisconsin Lutheran, 2027 (SF)

Knueppel, the brother of Charlotte Hornets standout Kon Knueppel, committed to Duke on Monday. Kon played a season for the Blue Devils before he was picked fourth overall by the Hornets in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“The brotherhood just got bigger, again,” Kager Knueppel said via social media, who considered Purdue and Wisconsin before choosing Duke.

The Brotherhood just got bigger, again. pic.twitter.com/w4GgJPEFNE — Kager Knueppel (@KnueppelKager) June 30, 2026

Kager Knueppel, a 6-10 wing for Wisconsin Lutheran (WI), is a 4-star standout and one of the top recruits in the Class of 2027.

The rising senior averaged 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per game, and shot more than 50% from the field and 3-point range in a 2025-26 season where the Vikings went 30-0 and captured the WIAA Division I state crown.

Wisconsin Lutheran beat Madison Memorial, 57-37, in the state championship game.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Knueppel is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks a game and shooting 50.7% from 3-point range for Team Herro in the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Kon Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his first season for Charlotte. Kon finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Julius Jones Jr. (WR, 2027) and Andre Jones (S, 2028), St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

The Jones brothers, who are related to former NFL running backs Julius Jones (father) and Thomas Jones (uncle), both committed to Notre Dame on June 22. Julius Sr. played for the Irish between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Julius and Andre Jones helped St. Thomas Aquinas to grab its seventh straight FHSAA 5A state crown last season following a 29-0 victory over Lakeland.

In his junior campaign, Julius finished with 58 catches for 876 yards (15.1 yard-per-catch) and 14 TDs. Andre capped his sophomore season with 37 tackles, an interception and four pass deflections.

Mario Manningham Jr., Archbishop Hoban (OH), 2029 (WR)

Manningham Jr., the son of former Michigan and NFL wide receiver Mario Manningham, received an offer from the Wolverines following a camp at the University of Michigan on June 16.

After a great camp and conversation I am Blessed to receive my first division 1 offer from @UMichFootball #agtg pic.twitter.com/4ojpnIjAwn — Mario Manningham Jr (@3Manningham) June 16, 2026

Manningham Sr. played in the NFL from 2008 to 2014 with the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. He also won Super Bowl XLVI with the Giants.

Jaxon Richardson, Southeastern Prep (FL), 2026 (SF)

Richardson, the son of former NBA veteran Jason Richardson, committed to Alabama men’s basketball on March 5 and officially signed with the program on June 4. Jason Richardson was a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion in his career that went from 2001 to 2015.

Jaxon Richardson is also the brother of Orlando Magic shooting guard Jase Richardson. Both Jason and Jase played college hoops at Michigan State.

Jaxon is a four-star small forward, one of the top recruits in the Class of 2026 and a McDonald’s All-American.

In his final high school basketball season, Jaxon averaged 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game at Southeastern Prep (Orlando, FL). In his junior campaign at Columbus High School (Miami, FL), Jaxon averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks a game.

“BLITZ BAMA BLITZ,” Jaxon said in his commitment post on social media.