Maryland Boys High School Basketball All-State Tournament Team
The Maryland public high school boys basketball season was completed with the state championships Friday and Saturday at the University of Maryland’s XFINITY Center. Baltimore City College (3A), Cambridge-South Dorchester (1A), Largo (2A) and Laurel (4A) won crowns.
Here are the all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney.
CLASS 1A
Most Outstanding Player - Koby Ennals, Cambridge-South Dorchester: Ennals wasn’t immune to the shooting woes that plagued the title match, but his 3-pointer late in regulation kept the Vikings’ title hopes alive. The 6-foot-5 forward, who’s being recruited by Chesapeake College, CCBC-Dundalk, and Prince George’s County Community College, finished with a game-high 16 points and totaled 46 over the final three playoff rounds.
Khaled Al-Mateen, SEED School, Jr., guard
DJ Dantzler, Edmondson, Sr., guard
Sterling Perkins, Cambridge-South Dorchester, Sr., guard
Tristan West, Liberty, Sr., forward
CLASS 2A
Most Outstanding Player - Cam Ward, Largo: The 6-foot-8 Michigan State recruit solidified his place as one of the best Maryland public school performers. He became the state’s all-time public school scorer during the postseason (finished with 2,716 points) where he totaled 68 points over the final three rounds with 20 coming in the title game win over New Town.
Chase Beard, Middletown, Jr., guard
Brian Collins, Dunbar, guard/forward
Jalen Johnson, Largo, Sr., guard
Justus Stanton, New Town, Sr., guard
CLASS 3A
Most Outstanding Player - Omarr Smith Jr., City College: The New Mexico State recruit helped the Knights pull off one of the biggest title-game comebacks in recent years. The 6-foot-5 forward/guard had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the final and totaled 70 points over the final three rounds.
Akeem Belvin, Milford Mill Academy, Jr., forward
Bryce Daugherty, Old Mill, Jr., guard
Jamar Nix, Sherwood, So., forward
Camari Stewart, Baltimore City College, Jr., forward
CLASS 4A
Most Outstanding Player - Jermaine Taylor, Laurel, Sr., guard: Taylor made his championship wish as a freshmen four years ago a reality. The 6-foot senior guard who holds an offer from Notre Dame University of Maryland, had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the title game and totaled 64 points in the final three rounds, scoring 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter in the semifinals against Meade.
Tyrell Bowles, Charles H. Flowers, Sr., center
Christian Brown, Laurel, Sr., forward
Keon Scott, Meade, So., guard
Hayden Walsh, Walt Whitman, Sr., guard