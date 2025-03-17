High School

Maryland Boys High School Basketball All-State Tournament Team

Cambridge-SD's Koby Ennals, Largo's Cam Ward, City's Omarr Smith Jr. and Laurel's Jermaine Taylor name Most Outstanding Players

Derek Toney

Michigan State commit Cam Ward capped his brilliant high school career by helping Largo win the MPSSAA Class 3A state championship by scoring 68 points over the final three rounds of the state tournament.
The Maryland public high school boys basketball season was completed with the state championships Friday and Saturday at the University of Maryland’s XFINITY Center. Baltimore City College (3A), Cambridge-South Dorchester (1A), Largo (2A) and Laurel (4A) won crowns.

Here are the all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney.

CLASS 1A

Most Outstanding Player - Koby Ennals, Cambridge-South Dorchester: Ennals wasn’t immune to the shooting woes that plagued the title match, but his 3-pointer late in regulation kept the Vikings’ title hopes alive. The 6-foot-5 forward, who’s being recruited by Chesapeake College, CCBC-Dundalk, and Prince George’s County Community College, finished with a game-high 16 points and totaled 46 over the final three playoff rounds. 

Khaled Al-Mateen, SEED School, Jr., guard

DJ Dantzler, Edmondson, Sr., guard

Sterling Perkins, Cambridge-South Dorchester, Sr., guard 

Tristan West, Liberty, Sr., forward

CLASS 2A

Most Outstanding Player - Cam Ward, Largo: The 6-foot-8 Michigan State recruit solidified his place as one of the best Maryland public school performers. He became the state’s all-time public school scorer during the postseason (finished with 2,716 points) where he totaled 68 points over the final three rounds with 20 coming in the title game win over New Town.

Chase Beard, Middletown, Jr., guard

Brian Collins, Dunbar, guard/forward

Jalen Johnson, Largo, Sr., guard

Justus Stanton, New Town, Sr., guard

CLASS 3A

Most Outstanding Player - Omarr Smith Jr., City College: The New Mexico State recruit helped the Knights pull off one of the biggest title-game comebacks in recent years. The 6-foot-5 forward/guard had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the final and totaled 70 points over the final three rounds. 

Akeem Belvin, Milford Mill Academy, Jr., forward

Bryce Daugherty, Old Mill, Jr., guard

Jamar Nix, Sherwood, So., forward

Camari Stewart, Baltimore City College, Jr., forward

CLASS 4A 

Most Outstanding Player - Jermaine Taylor, Laurel, Sr., guard: Taylor made his championship wish as a freshmen four years ago a reality. The 6-foot senior guard who holds an offer from Notre Dame University of Maryland, had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the title game and totaled 64 points in the final three rounds, scoring 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter in the semifinals against Meade.

Tyrell Bowles, Charles H. Flowers, Sr., center

Christian Brown, Laurel, Sr., forward

Keon Scott, Meade, So., guard

Hayden Walsh, Walt Whitman, Sr., guard

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

