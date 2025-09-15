Cam Ward records 1st NFL touchdown pass
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was on the hunt for his first NFL touchdown during the Tennessee Titan’s week two matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
The former Columbia High School standout (Texas) finally reached the milestone with 11:21 left in the second quarter on Sunday after he was kept out of the end zone in week one.
Ward connected with fellow rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor for 10 yards, giving the QB his first-career TD pass and tying the game at 10-10.
The Titans, however, went on to lose 33-19 to the Rams. Ward, on the other hand, was 19-of-33 for 175 yards and a score in his second-career game.
The former top overall NFL Draft pick and University of Miami star QB threw for more than 2,000 yards and 15 TDs between his junior and senior campaigns at Columbia HS.
Ward averaged 12 pass attempts per game in his senior year due to the Roughnecks’ Wing-T offense.
Tennessee, now 0-2 on the season, hosts Indianapolis in week three.
