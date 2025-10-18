Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Oct. 13-18, 2025
Week 7 of the Maryland high school flag football season took place, as many games were played from Monday, Oct. 13 to Saturdady, Oct. 18. We're also in the homestretch of the season with one week left of regular season games to go. High School on SI has you covered with this week's Maryland flag football scores.
Monday, Oct. 13
Digital Harbor 24, ACCE 0
Dunbar 21, Patterson 14
Einstein 26, Poolesville 0
Green Street Academy 55, Douglass 0
Poly 19, Edmondson-Westside 0
Western 48, Reginald F Lewis 6
Wheaton 14, Blake 6
Whitman 33, Wootton 0
Williamsport 26, Brunswick 7
Tuesday, Oct. 14
Blair 1, Northwood 0 (OT)
Bowie 18, Northwestern 0
Central 19, Friendly 0
CMIT North 6, Gwynn Park 0
CMIT South 13, Largo 0
Damascus 18, Sherwood 6
Douglass-PG 22, International Largo 0
DuVal 25, High Point 7
Eleanor Roosevelt 14, Flowers 0
Forest Park 20, Carter Vo-Tech 0
Lackey 20, Westlake 7
Laurel 12, Surattsville 8
Linganore 34, Middletown 13
Mervo 20, NAF 2
Northern 14, North Point 7
Northwest 36, Gaithersburg 0
Oxon Hill 19, Crossland 0
Paint Branch 19, Kennedy 0
Parkdale 8, Suitland 7
Smithsburg 39, Catoctin 6
Walter Johnson 19, Magruder 6
Watkins Mill 13, Springbrook 0
Winston Churchill 32, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 7
Wise 12, Bladensburg 0
Wednesday, Oct. 15
Clarksburg 29, Seneca Valley 0
Frederick 20, Boonsboro 7
Oakdale 1, Walkersville 0 (3OT)
Richard Montgomery 27, Einstein 0
Rockville 13, Wheaton 7
Thomas Johnson 13, Tuscarora 0
Williamsport 33, South Hagerstown 6
Thursday, Oct. 16
Northwest 13, Whitman 12
Quince Orchard 18, Magruder 7
Walter Johnson 7, Blair 0
Saturday, Oct. 18
Urbana 20, Frederick 12