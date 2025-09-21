High School

Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Sept 15-20, 2025

Clarksburg flag football players celebrate their victory over Boonsboro after the finals of Maryland's first girls flag football state championship, hosted by the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. / Derek Toney

Week 3 of the Maryland high school flag football season took place, as many games were played from Monday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 20. High School on SI has you covered with this week's Maryland flag football scores.

Monday, Sept. 15

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 22, Wootton 0

Blake 7, Springbrook 6

Boonsboro 12, Brunswick 6

Carter Vo-Tech 19, Reginald F. Lewis 12

Clarksburg 41, Watkins Mill 0

Damascus 21, Seneca Valley 13

Digital Harbor 21, National Academy Foundation 8

Dunbar 33, ACCE 0

Einstein 24, Blair 0

Linganore 27, Smithsburg 0

Magruder 6, Gaithersburg 0

Patterson 31, Green Street Academy 6

Thomas Johnson 33, North Hagerstown 0

Western 26, Mervo 8

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Bladensburg 9, Laurel 6

Bowie 22, DuVal 7

Calvert 12, North Point 13

CMIAS 29, Surrattsville 6

Douglass-PG 8, Largo 6

Edmondson-Westside 8, Forest Park 2

Fairmont Heights 7, Gwynn Park 0

Flowers 13, Suitland 6

Lackey 7, La Plata 0

Northern 12, Patuxtent 6

Northwest 31, Kennedy 0

Parkdale 13, Northwestern 0

St. Charles 26, Huntingtown 6

Walter Johnson 12, Quince Orchard 6

Westlake 12, McDonough 6

Whitman 25, Richard Montgomery 12

Wise 45, High Point 0

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Clarksburg 30, Winston Churchill 12

Frederick 41, South Hagerstown 6

Linganore 21, Tuscarora 0

Paint Branch 12, Sherwood 0

Urbana 51, Walkersville 0

Watkins Mill 13, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 0

Williamsport 27, Catoctin 6

Thursday, Sept. 18

Richard Montgomery 12, Wootton 0

Rockville 20, Northwood 6

Wheaton 20, Blair 0

Saturday, Sept. 20

Walkersville 7, Williamsport 0

