Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Sept. 29-Oct. 4, 2025
Week 5 of the Maryland high school flag football season took place, as many games were played from Monday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 4. High School on SI has you covered with this week's Maryland flag football scores.
Monday, Sept. 29
Damascus 12, Poolesville 0
Dunbar 55, Reginald F. Lewis 0
Edmondson-Westside 34, Douglass-BC 6
Forest Park 18, Green Street 6
Kennedy 7, Northwood 6
Paint Branch 26, Springbrook 12
Patterson 32, Carter Vo-Tech 20
Poly 18, National Academy Foundation 6
Rockville 18, Richard Montgomery 0
Sherwood 14, Gaithersburg 0
Urbana 46, Brunswick 0
Walter Johnson 18, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 6
Western 25, ACCE 0
Winston Churchill 32, Quince Orchard 0
Tuesday, Sept. 30
Blake 12, Gaithersburg 6
Bowie 18, Bladensburg 12
Central 1, Douglass-PG 0
Clarksburg 27, Damascus 0
Clear Spring 32, Catoctin 0
Digital Harbor 24, Mervo 0
DuVal 7, Flowers 6
Eleanor Roosevelt 30, Laurel 0
Fairmont Heights 27, Friendly 7
Gwynn Park 14, Crossland 0
La Plata 12, Patuxtent 6
Lackey 12, St. Charles 0
Largo 13, Northwestern 0
McDonough 20, Thomas Stone 0
Northern 25, Calvert 0
Oxon Hill 34, Potomac 6
Parkdale 14, High Point 13
Smithsburg 12, Oakdale 7
Surattsville 28, College Park 6
Thomas Johnson 27, Walkersville 0
Tuscarora 15, Middletown 6
Westlake 24, Huntingtown 0
Wise 13, Suitland 6
Wednesday, Oct. 1
Boonsboro 32, Williamsport 13
Kennedy 13, Blair 6
Magruder 14, Blake 0
Rockville 21, Einstein 20
Seneca Valley 7, Northwest 0
Sherwood 32, Springbrook 0
Watkins Mill 12, Poolesville 0
Wheaton 1, Northwood 0 (OT)
Whitman 19, Quince Orchard 6
Winston Churchill 7, Wootton 0
Saturday, Oct. 4
Calvert 32, Lackey 12
Douglass-PG 12, Crossland 0
Huntingtown 8, North Point 7
La Plata 13, Thomas Stone 6
Linganore 19, Frederick 13
Northern 20, McDonough 0
St. Charles 18, Westlake 6
Urbana 24, Oakdale 6